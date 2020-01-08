advertisement

Reggie Bullock was overwhelmed with emotion during Monday’s game against the Clippers when the NBA trash talking specialist Patrick Beverly came to the Staples Center to show his respect.

The 28-year-old Knicks player is in the early stages of a comeback after spinal surgery – and after the murder of his transgender sister last fall.

Keiosha was shot dead in Baltimore in late October, her second sister Bullock lost to the streets of Baltimore. Both sisters were members of the LGBT community.

advertisement

Watch the 2019/20 NBA season with ESPN on KAYO. Up to 7 LIVE games a week! New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial and start streaming straight away>

“(Patrick) told me,” It was a pretty powerful story, “Bullock said at the Beverly Hills team hotel on Tuesday before facing the Lakers.

“Even if he’s played around on the side. The players in the league respect what I have in mind and what my mission is and try to change things in different communities. I respect him for coming up to me in the middle of the game and saying that he respects my story. “

The meticulously colored strands of rainbow hair on Bullock’s head are reminiscent of his killed sisters.

He added the color when he made his season debut against Portland at the Garden last week. His mother and several family members were there.

When Bullock played in Detroit in 2017, he rode the NBA’s rainbow-colored car at a New York Pride March, one of the largest Pride parades in the world.

“It’s a sign I’m doing for my sisters,” Bullock said of his rainbow-colored hair.

“Commitment to my sister this season. It is something that will stay with me. It is a sign for my family – something to play with. I have the feeling that they are with me. I want to be able to do different things for them. “

media_cameraReggie Bullock has played three games in the 2019/20 NBA season after a break.

The fight for LGBT rights is high on his list to honor his sisters. He also has some commemorative tattoos.

“I’m pretty much involved in the LGBT community in Baltimore and across the country,” said Bullock.

“I feel good about expressing this and a lot of people know the story.”

Bullock left the Knicks and rehab for three weeks after the last tragedy. During his absence, he posted a heartbreaking Instagram message about how he let his sisters down.

“I’ve never felt so broken in my life. My 2 queens… S ** t will never be the same, ”it said.

“As a brother, I failed to protect you from the damage of these streets. I have failed twice to be the true keeper of the brothers. “

Bullock, who played with LeBron James at the Lakers last season, admits that his former teammate is an inspiration to get more out of the hardwood.

“The way he worked, how he handled the game, and how he prepared was great,” said Bullock.

“But he was a great guy. He is also a great person. I like a lot of the things he does outside of the field.

“It’s not just him as a basketball player, but also things he does outside of the field.”

media_cameraReggie Bullock fought heavily against the Portland Trail Blazers in his first match since his comeback.

That Bullock would be back in time for January after the tragedy seemed suspicious. Now he has played three games and looks sharper than anyone could have imagined. He scores an average of 9.7 points and shoots 48 percent.

He also has this rainbow sweater.

“You could see how his basketball IQ came out in various ways,” said interim coach Mike Miller.

“What he saw when he wasn’t playing. He’s really a hot guy. It helps a lot. He jumps straight in and he flows. And he’s a good player. He’s healthy and feels good. For a man, who came back from an off-season injury and didn’t have any training camp prep games to give him two or three weeks to get his legs under him was pretty productive week in season one. ”

I have to be happy for Reggie Bullock … the poor guy went through an incredibly difficult year 2019 that included spinal surgery and the death of his sister (the second sister he lost). https://t.co/huQkHnfg9L

– Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) January 2, 2020

Marcus Morris on Reggie Bullock’s night: “I just thought some things were just bigger than basketball. He’s had a lot of operations and things he’s been through with his family. He’s been through a lot. It was special to him to see there. “

– Chris Iseman (@ChrisIseman) January 2, 2020

And he starts spreading the message after hesitating to talk about it before his season debut.

“It is something that has happened to my family and if it is possible to make a change and raise awareness of it,” said Bullock.

“I think I’ve done a great job in the past few years and get a lot of respect. Organizations know.”

Originally published in the New York Post and republished with permission.

Originally published as a Bullock, it pays homage to the murdered sister

advertisement