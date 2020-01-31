advertisement

The grief after Kobe Bryant’s tragic and sudden death was felt throughout the NBA, but nowhere was it as intense as in LA.

Bryant was Los Angeles, played his entire career for the city, and became an international superstar on his back when he won five championships and featured a career that will undoubtedly be remembered as one of the best.

Unfortunately, there will also be a life that ended too quickly when he, his daughter Gianna, and seven others died in the helicopter crash.

The city has been mourning since the shift in the highly anticipated game between the Lakers and Clippers.

It is only the 15th time that the NBA has postponed a game due to tragic events, security or technical reasons since 1963.

The last time it happened was in April 2013 when the Boston Celtics game against Indiana was canceled after the Boston Marathon bombing.

While no one on the team can prove Bryant’s 20 years of service, Kobe’s commitment to the current team is well known

LeBron James has cried several times in the past few days and posted pictures of himself and Kobe as he continues to grapple with the loss.

The four-time NBA MVP and the 16-time All-Star said he was “broken and devastated” in his first post.

Anthony Davis was also one of several players that Bryant mentored and shared their sadness.

The current Lakers star duo got tattoos to remember the legend.

media_cameraAnthony Davis also paid tribute to Kobe.

It was a devastating time in LA when fans held vigils at the Staples Center.

But the game has to go on.

The Lakers will return to the field on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. (AEDT) against the Portland Trail Blazers on an apparently emotional day.

How the Lakers reacted

Tania Ganguli, who wrote for the LA Times, reported that many of the Lakers were sleeping when they flew home from Philadelphia this weekend after losing to the 76ers.

Bryant’s former teammate Dwight Howard was one of the first to find out and started spreading the news, according to The Times. Trainer Frank Vogel was then instructed and directed to the team.

“You were shocked. Devastated. Speechless, ”wrote Ganguli. “LeBron James, who overtook Bryant on the league’s record list the night before, seemed to have broken.”

The Lakers mourned privately until Thursday (AEDT) when Lakers coach Frank Vogel led the media in the first year.

“He was the most feared man in the league for a generation,” said Vogel. “The influence is league-wide, basketball community-wide, Lakers family-wide and its influence will be felt forever.

“I am close to the people who have been closest to Kobe throughout his time, and it was only a deeply sad time for all of us.

“We want to show more than anything else that Kobe was about. We always wanted to make him proud and it won’t be any different here. “

media_cameraLA Lakers LeBron James and Quinn Cook hug at the end of the training.

While Vogel Bryant was not training, Lakers General Manager Rob Pelinka was close to the star.

Pelinka was Bryant’s agent before joining the Lakers front office and published a statement on Friday that the loss of his “best friend” and “sweet goddaughter” was “an amputation of part of my soul”.

“Kobe was a force of nature, deep and obsessed with excellence,” he began. “He was wise, determined, and passionate. An immeasurable visionary. A committed and loving husband and a “girl-father” like no other. When he entered a room, the energy ignited. He had high voltage and an engine that had no limits. His mind had an infinite ability to learn. He was simply the most inspiring athlete of our time. What the world may not know is that he was also the best friend you can ever imagine.

“Gigi was pure joy. Her smile calmed every occasion. It was brilliant, nice and warm. And when she stepped onto the basketball court like her father, she took on a completely different kind and boy could play it. Your basketball fate was obvious and the world knew it. She was also an exceptional, loyal and supportive sister and a wonderful friend for my children. My son and daughter always took their time, and Gigi felt better in life. I’m so proud of everything Gigi stood for. “

While he paid tribute to all nine lives lost, Pelinka also said, “Their legacies will live on – and gain even more power and influence.”

While the players have not yet spoken to the media

How the legends reacted

media_cameraJerry West wipes a tear during the game between the Clippers and Kings.

Former Lakers GM Jerry West was devastated after the news was released.

He spoke on Monday after the news broke with the legend that admitted he was devastated by the loss.

“One of the worst days of my life,” West admitted. “The only thing I can compare it to is that I killed a brother in Korea. I’m just devastated by this news.

“This was a man for all seasons. He was more than a legendary basketball player. He was someone who inspired millions of fans. Not here in this state, not here in the USA – all over the world. He was loved … For me this is a godly day. “

West was also at CBS in Los Angeles and said Bryant’s loss was “terrible.”

“I felt like I had lost a son. To be honest, I’m not doing very well,” West admitted.

Similarly, some of Lakers Kobe’s favorite sons paid emotional tribute.

My friend, a legend, husband, father, son, brother, Oscar winner and greatest laker of all time is gone. It is difficult to accept. Kobe was a leader of our game, a mentor for both male and female players. pic.twitter.com/NXsrXmCkkG

– Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson), January 26, 2020

Most people will remember Kobe as the great athlete who inspired an entire generation of basketball players. But I will always remember him as a man who was much more than an athlete. pic.twitter.com/9EZuwk8wrV

– Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (@ kaj33), January 26, 2020

The wound that cut the deepest was probably Shaquille O’Neal’s.

An unstoppable duo for the Lakers that led the team to three successive championships. The couple didn’t always agree on some famous stories about clashes.

But the legendary tall man said he didn’t think it could be true that day and snapped at a nephew who spread the news until it was confirmed.

“Now I’ve lost a little brother,” Shaq said of the TNT tribute to Bryant when the rest of the panel, including Ernie Johnson, NBA greats Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Dwyane Wade, comforted him.

O’Neal said the “last blow” was when he found out that Gianna was among those killed.

