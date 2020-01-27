advertisement

After the early death of LA Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, it was incredible how much grief rose from across the basketball world and the wider sports community.

The star meant a lot to many people, especially NBA stars, who were inspired by the superstar to take a ball with them.

Byrant’s exploits brought him 18 all-star titles, 15 all-NBA titles, five NBA championships, two NBA finals MVP awards, two Olympic gold medals and the 2008 NBA MVP award in an incredible 20-year career on.

But off the pitch, he excited just as many people, including Star Trae Young, who appeared in Atlanta Hawks for the second year and was called up for his first all-star experience this season.

While news of his all-star selection became known last week, Young, who came on stage last year in his rookie season, was brought back to earth by Kobe’s death.

As tears flowed down the NBA, Young had a special relationship with Bryant.

media_cameraTrae Young before the game against the wizards.

After a brilliant first season, Young was selected to attend the US basketball training camp. Afterwards, The Athletic reported that he would go to California to train his middle-class jumper with “Black Mamba”.

Ironically, though Bryant was one of his heroes and mentors, he was Gianna Bryant’s favorite when he shared a number of tweets when the news came out.

This is the greatest example of life not being promised to anyone … sad day

Prayers Up🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽

– Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) January 26, 2020

… The S *** cannot be real … that was the first moment I could meet Gianna Maria, she only played 3 games this year … 2 of them were mine … She did it tells me i was your favorite player – i can’t believe that

Rest Easy Gigi❤️ pic.twitter.com/IfDrE9Gjlv

– Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) January 26, 2020

The 21-year-old, like most of the league, was significantly affected and hugged his mother long after holding her together during the shoot-around.

Man, that’s absolutely heartbreaking: Trae Young, who was close to Kobe Bryant and Kobe’s daughter Gianna, came off the floor before the game and hugged his mother for a long time. pic.twitter.com/a2wJ5Fhu2x

– Justin Felder (@ Justin_FOX5) January 26, 2020

While the tributes flowed as freely as the tears, Young showed that he was playing for his late mentor, going to court in a # 8 jersey, and paying tribute to Bryant.

Everywhere in the league Bryant, who also wore number 24, was recognized with a shot against the clock.

media_cameraYoung takes an eight-second violation.

The same thing happened to Young, who sat on the ball and paused for 8 seconds before encountering hugs and handshakes from teammates and opponents in an emotional moment.

But it didn’t end with Young performing surprisingly in his team’s 152-133 win over the Washington Wizards.

He ended the night 13 out of 24 out of the field and scored 45 points for his six rebounds and 14 assists.

It is the first 45-point double double with fewer than 25 field goal attempts since Bryant on December 17, 2006.

He also stunned everyone with a shot at a running half-place just before half-time before playing in front of the crowd and pointing to the sky.

After the game, he was asked about his last conversation with Bryant.

“One of the last conversations we had, man, he told me how much he saw, how my game developed and how proud he was of me and how he wants me to continue to be a role model for growth from children to and for Gigi and all the children who look up to me, inspire these children and keep playing with my heart and that was one of the last things he said to me about.

He also dedicated the night to Bryant.

The fans were also overwhelmed by Young’s tribute.

Wow @TheTraeYoung you did it for Kobe on 24 shot attempts.

This reminds me of @ russwest44 in its own way when I dropped a 20-20-20 piece for Nipsey Hussle.

Past deaths force everyone to question their life and purpose on earth. Flowers to live & dead. https://t.co/zGGTE0sAlc

– Wilkine Brutus (@wilkinebrutus) January 27, 2020

Kobe touched so many lives. Dude was so much more than basketball. Had to be for his death to send waves all over the world. It’s wild and tragic and so many, too many things at once. Just a really strange, really sad day. https://t.co/AwAXSiUtkC

– Nick Moyle (@NRMoyle) January 27, 2020

An apparently devastated Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce said Young had built a close relationship with Kobe.

“Because Kobe was constantly trying and really deepening this relationship, I think it makes it even more difficult for him. But it gives him a perspective. “

While Pierce wasn’t sure if he should play, the Wizards’ Isaiah Thomas didn’t crumple words.

“He meant everything to me, I started basketball because of Kobe Bryant,” he said. “In 2017 I lose my sister, in 2019 I lose one of my best friends in Nipsey Hustle and then a mentor of mine … I think it’s bigger than basketball.

“It’s hard to even talk about the NBA simply should have canceled all the games because it affected the lives of everyone he touched.” I’m just deaf, I don’t really look, I haven’t really focused on the game. “

Originally published as “That Was For You”: Crazy Kobe Tribute

,

