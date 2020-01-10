advertisement

John Beilein’s first season as an NBA coach took another turbulent turn due to a comment he made during a film session.

Beilein said on Friday (AEDT) that he had apologized after using the word “racket” after discussing a movie with his players the previous day.

Citing unknown sources, ESPN.com reported that Beilein claimed during a movie session on Thursday that its players no longer played “like a bunch of thugs”.

Beilein told ESPN that he intended to say “snails” regarding the team’s level of performance.

Beilein repeated this statement Friday after his team’s shootaround in Detroit, hours before the Cavaliers battled the Pistons.

“I said,” We make a lot of mistakes mentally and deserve better because we’re playing really hard right now. We don’t play like snails. We play hard, “said Beilein.” And somehow that word came out. “

Beilein said he called the players afterwards to explain the situation and apologized.

“The boys really strengthened themselves this morning and last night. Very understanding, but it is something that you certainly understand that it was serious, ”said Beilein. “Something that shouldn’t have happened.”

Rebuilding the Cavaliers took a bold step when they hired Beilein, who had never trained in the NBA and turned 67 next month. At college level, he was highly valued for his offensive mind and ability to develop players.

Beilein quit his job in Michigan to take over the Cavaliers before this season, but he got off to a difficult start. Cleveland started on Thursday between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. and there were indications of malfunctions.

About a month ago, a report by The Athletic mentioned that Beilein had just been turned off. More recently, star striker Kevin Love has had an oral exchange with general manager Koby Altman.

Love also threw his arms on the ground in disgust several times. Love later said he was “like a 13 year old”. Love said on Friday that he didn’t think malice was behind Beilein’s comments, and striker Larry Nance Jr. agreed.

“He made a mistake. We all make it, but he apologized, committed himself to it, and that’s all we can ask of him,” said Nance. “We all heard it, we were all there At the same time, I don’t think there’s any player on the team who believes there’s any wrong intention. ”

Kevin Love from media_cameraCleveland Cavaliers. (AP Photo / Tony Dejak)

The word “criminal” is sometimes viewed as problematic because it has been used to describe black athletes over the years. Football star Richard Sherman once said the word was like “an accepted way to call someone the N-word”.

Nance said Beilein’s comments didn’t show up immediately. “It wasn’t one of those things like” How dare you? “Nance said.” At second glance, yes. We noticed that he was wrong, he realized that he was wrong. That’s why he doubled later, but when it happened, it didn’t hit me immediately . “

Other Cleveland players said they would speak to reporters after the game.

Originally published as “I meant snails”: Coach sorry for T-Wort

