Ben Simmon’s three-point shooting problem was easily solved by standing next to one of the best shooters in basketball history.

After a month in which Simmons had received 76 backhand strokes from his own teammate Joel Embiid from Philadelphia, the 23-year-old Australian was linked to a blockbuster move to the Golden State Warriors, where he would be by his side Steph Curry.

This is one way to solve your shooting problems.

Experts and fans have speculated over the past few seasons that Simmons and Embiid may not be the answer for the future 76s.

The Athletic suggests that D’Angelo Russell and Ben Simmons are the best like-for-like stores in the off-season.

“One of the interesting opportunities I’ve heard is Russell for Ben Simmons from Philadelphia,” wrote Marcus Thompson II. “The 76ers might need a point guard who can score and direct the show – and shoot. Some believe that pairing Simmons and tall man Joel Embiid in pursuit of a championship is not profitable. Simmons, as a source told me, is probably the best player the warriors could get for Russell, considering only the needs of the warriors and their potential trading partners.

“Simmons would certainly be a special talent. Curry, Thompson, Draymond Green and Simmons would be the quartet. But before the 76s would even come up with the idea, the Warriors would have to agree on it. “

media_camera Can’t Ben Simmons wait long for the 76ers jersey?

Both sides also seem to be getting more out of the business as a lot still has to happen in the meantime, but it’s a delicious prospect, especially after Curry and Klay Thompson get back to work.

Thompson II admits that there may be some obstacles in the way since Draymond Green is also a hesitant shooter from outside the arch and he and Simmons play a fairly similar style.

Interestingly, it is also speculated that Warriors’ Green and Alec Burks could potentially go to the LA Lakers for Kyle Kuzma and Danny Green, which could be helpful, although there seem to be many options for trading Kuzma.

CBS Sports suggested that Simmons could make a deal with Russell and the Warriors 2020 selection, which could be number 1 after their 2019/20 nightmare season.

Or alternatively, the Warriors could try to solve the Green problem by trading both Russell and Green, while the 76ers would give the Warriors Simmons and Al Horford in return.

Speculation comes after Simmons shot his first two three-points but hasn’t had a shot since.

His 76ers and Boomers coach Brett Brown told Simmons to make at least one shot for three per game, but the Aussie didn’t notice.

After 15 games without moving from afar, Brown admitted a failure.

“Obviously I failed, and that’s something we all think about, and this is one of those things that will never go away,” said Brown. “The attention that has received this is remarkable. But I think I helped refuel it and I own it and I have to help him find it and more importantly he has to find himself. “

media_cameraSimmons could thrive if it could target people like Steph Curry and Klay Thompson.

Similarly, Embiid took a hit against Simmons last week, with both major Philadelphia offensive weapons preferring to play in color.

“We just have to look at ourselves and see what we can do individually. We have to help each other, even if it means being outside your comfort zone to help the team win,” Embiid told reporters.

“That means if you have to go into space and shoot it, you have to do it. We need everyone who gets involved, and we’ll be fine, we’ll be fine. We’ll still find our groove, we weren’t very healthy, the entire grid. As I said, we’ll be fine. “

In an interview with ESPN’s The Jump, Chicago Bulls legend and six-time NBA champion Scottie Pippen said Simmons was “not ready for the shot”.

“This is an adult male shot, this is a mature shot and he is not ready,” said Pippen. “He’s not the type of player who came into the league as a shooter, he’s more of an intermediary, a distributor.” He can do everything in the game, but he’s just not a shooter and it will take a little longer. It will have to ripen, it may take another two to three years. It may not be next year, but it’s a real rumor that Brett Brown gave him the green light and he refused to accept it. This tells me that he is not ready to pull the trigger.

“Nobody can play in this league if you can’t shoot. You are not wanted on the field, there is no space for you unless you are Dennis Rodman, you are Ben Wallace, you have to do something at this offensive end Do something special to be part of it. “

Pippen said it might be better if Simmons played indoors and Embiid outdoors, despite the height advantage of the Cameroonian center.

Presenter Rachel Nichols said, “It seems crazy to give up one of them in some ways,” but it seems more likely that Simmons needs a team built around him.

It sounds like fans should keep watching this room.

Originally published as Simmons to seduce trade

