advertisement

The U.S. Navy will name a new aircraft carrier after a World War II hero who was the first African American to receive the prestigious Navy Cross medal.

Acting Minister of the Navy Thomas Modly will honor heroine Doris Miller on Martin Luther King Day tomorrow during a ceremony in Honolulu.

advertisement

Miller was born in Waco, Texas and is considered a national hero and civil rights hero due to the actions he had taken in Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941, when Japanese planes attacked the battleship West Virginia he was in, as a national hero and as a civil rights hero ,

At that time, African-Americans were not allowed to man a weapon in the Navy, but Miller took command in chaos and seized an anti-aircraft machine gun, which he fired at enemy aircraft. When his ammunition ran out, Miller ran to help the mortally wounded commander and others before West Virginia went under.

His bravery earned him the Navy Cross, the second highest military award, although many believe that he deserves the highest award, the Medal of Honor. Miller died almost two years after Pearl Harbor while serving on the USS Liscome Bay.

According to the Navy, quoted by the Honolulu Star Advertiser, Miller will be the first African American to have an aircraft carrier named after him. By December, 14 ships had been named after African Americans, including destroyers and a submarine with ballistic missiles.

Doreen Ravenscroft, President of Cultural Arts of Waco and team leader of the Doris Miller Memorial, spoke about Miller’s successes and the impact they had.

I think Doris Miller is an American hero just because he is beyond expectations as a young man.

Without really knowing it, he was actually part of the civil rights movement because he changed thinking in the navy.

The fact that he didn’t think about what might have an impact was not a thought when he was doing what was required for the defense of the United States at the time and during the war.

MP Eddie Bernice Johnson, a Waco native who has encouraged the Navy to award Miller the Medal of Honor posthumously, will speak at the ceremony.

Two of Miller’s nieces are expected to be in Pearl Harbor for the announcement.

advertisement