Mess Attendant 2nd Class Doris Miller stands out after receiving the Navy Cross medal for his actions aboard the battleship USS West Virginia (BB-48) during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941. The medal was presented to Miller by Admiral Chester Nimitz aboard the aircraft carrier USS Enterprise (CV-6) during a ceremony in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii on May 27, 1942.

Adm. Chester Nimitz awards the Navy Cross Medal to Mess Attendant 2nd Class Doris Miller for his actions aboard the battleship USS West Virginia (BB-48) during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941. The award was on board the Miller aircraft

By Michelle Stoddart

ABC News – The U.S. Navy will announce on Monday that a future aircraft carrier will be the first to be named in honor of an African American.

The ship is named in honor of Doris Miller, who served as a cook during the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941, Acting Secretary of the Navy, Thomas Modly, said in a statement on Sunday. The announcement coincides with the Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

This will be the second ship dedicated to Miller for his actions during the December 7, 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor. When the Japanese attack began, Miller collected laundry on the West Virginia battleship. Miller went to his combat station, but found it destroyed by torpedo damage. Miller helped get injured seafarers to safety before being ordered to help the ship’s fatally wounded captain.

Miller then manned an anti-aircraft machine gun, a weapon for which he had not been trained until the ammunition was used up.

When orders were given to leave the ship because of fire and burning oil from another destroyed ship, Miller again helped move injured seafarers.

Miller’s actions earned the then Secretary of the Navy a commendation that Adm. Chester Nimitz, then commander of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, was presented.

“This is the first time in this conflict that such a high tribute has been paid to a member of his race in the Pacific Fleet, and I am sure that others will be honored for courageous acts in the future,” said Nimitz at the time.

The USS Miller, a frigate, was also named in honor of Miller. Miller also received a Purple Heart Medal, the American Defense Service Medal, Fleet Lock, Asia Pacific Campaign Medal, and the World War II Victory Medal. Miller died in action in 1943 after a torpedo struck the ship he was on in the Gilbert Islands.

“Doris Miller stood for all the best in our nation, and its history deserves to be remembered and repeated wherever our people continue the watch today,” Modly said in a statement.

In a press release, the Navy stated that the future USS Doris Miller would be “the most important pioneer in crisis response and humanitarian aid, as well as the decisive early clout in large combat operations”.

Modly is expected to announce the official name of the future Gerald R. Ford class aircraft carrier at a ceremony in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

