Australian Open organizers have beaten tennis greats Martina Navratilova and John McEnroe, claiming they “violated protocols” in protesting controversial Margaret Court.

Navratilova and McEnroe have called the Margaret Court Arena in Melbourne Park at Evonne Goolagong Arena to be renamed after the Australian tennis icon.

The saga takes place in the ongoing controversy surrounding the discriminatory views of the 11-time Australian Open award winner Court on race, homosexuality and the transgender community.

After McEnroe was there on Tuesday, at the end of a legend double match, Navratilova climbed into an empty referee chair and gave a speech before the microphone was cut off halfway.

The couple then held up a banner that read “Evonne Goolagong Arena”.

These events occurred a day after Navratilova wrote a letter calling for the Margaret Court Arena to be renamed, while McEnroe, in a speech to Eurosport Court, described tennis as “crazy aunt” and branded her “offensive and homophobic” ,

He urged Serena Williams to pass Court’s 24 Grand Slam titles so that the Australian could “keep her offensive views of where they both belong” in the past.

Sitting in the referee’s chair, Navratilova said, “I’ve been talking about a problem for a while and John McEnroe is here to join me and continue the conversation.”

But the Australian Open, while recognizing that Navratilova and McEnroe were entitled to express their views, were not impressed by the methods used to advance the matter in Tuesday’s protest.

“We welcome diversity, inclusion and the right of people to have an opinion, as well as their right to express that opinion,” the tournament said.

“However, the Australian Open has regulations and protocols that determine how each fan, player or guest can use our facility, the event and the global stage it provides. This is to ensure the integrity of our event.

“Two high profile guests have violated these protocols and we are working on them.”

The microphone was not given to Court during a reduced appearance at a special ceremony at Monday’s Australian Open celebrating the 50th anniversary of her achievement of the Grand Slam calendar.

