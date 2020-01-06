advertisement

The section of the Valley Trail between Nita Lake and Alta Lake is known as the Whistlers watershed between Squamish and Lillooet. There isn’t much to see from the ground, but the view from above is the most revealing.

A drop of water that drops slightly south of this point flows 60 kilometers downstream and eventually flows over Miller Creek, the Cheakamus River and then the Squamish River to Howe Sound.

However, a drop of water that drops slightly north of this point will embark on a 330 km journey through the Green River, Lillooet River, Harrison River and Fraser River, and eventually reach the sea on a completely different route.

Water catchment areas and drainage paths are an effective means of designing connectivity between aquatic and terrestrial ecosystems. Almost everything we do in the landscape can be felt in streams and lakes through runoff, erosion and the associated hydrological processes.

For example, cutting down large trees can increase peak currents in spring or reduce low currents in summer.

Runoffs from urban areas, roads and industrial locations can contain contaminants such as heavy metals. Intense development near streams affects water temperature, along with a number of other attributes.

However, like the Valley Trail junction between Lake Nita and Lake Alta, understanding the drainage routes for a particular location can be difficult. Drain sources can be miles away and therefore the connectivity between these processes can be better understood from above.

Although we often think of downstream water catchment areas and drainage paths (i.e. contaminants and drains), it is also important to consider connectivity in the upstream direction.

One of the biggest drivers of fish distribution is the accessibility of water and obstacles to the upstream fish transport. Although Lake Alta flows mainly through the river of golden dreams in the north, Lake Nita is still seeping south. It is possible that (historically) a south outlet to Lake Nita from Lake Alta could have been larger before the early development of the rail. However, it is unclear when (or if) this route was ever passable for fish.

Upstream connectivity is also important to understand the viability of the population and to limit the spread of aquatic invasive species.

Similar to how we are familiar with local routes, it is also important to understand how water moves through drainage networks. This knowledge can enable us to make more informed decisions about environmental protection.

Ask yourself if you can determine the path that a drop of water takes from your current location to the sea.

Naturespeak is prepared by the Whistler Naturalists. To learn more about Whistler’s natural world, visit Whistlernaturalists.ca.

