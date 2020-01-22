advertisement

The Christmas Bird Count (CBC) started in 1900 and replaced the old Christmas Bird Hunt. The CBC is widely recognized as the best tool available to assess long-term trends in early winter bird populations in North and Central America. Each annual regional count is between December 14th and January 5th, ensuring adequate coherence between the populations of resident birds and not migratory birds.

The outlook for the Christmas bird numbers in the corridor was hardly encouraging. A two-week cold snap in November sent many of our birds south, as the monthly counts two to three weeks earlier show. It wasn’t as bad as feared, but most counts in the province showed below-average results – a 5 to 10 percent decline in species numbers was typical, but the total volume of all the species counted declined more. Whistler saw 38 species, an average decrease of 40; Pemberton listed 51 species, a decrease of 54; and Squamish saw 65, a decrease of 71.

During Whistler’s December 14 count, the waterfowl were above average with a record 28. Fifteen bald eagles were also well above the average of six. Flickering, titmouse with black cap, American dipper and gray bunny were also above average. Two scops owls and a merlin were seen, but the “bird of the day” was a northern hawk that was only seen in four of our previous 29 counts. Kudos to Liz Barrett and Chris Dale, who took a photo of a yellow-eyed herring gull at the garbage press construction site.

So what reduced the volume of the count? Pine teats and only three Oregon Juncos – our usual large-volume birds – and the number of ravens and crows was very low! A frustrating bird was our first winter surf scooter, seen almost every day before and after the counting day in the Fitzsimmons Delta, but not on the counting day!

A few hundred fewer birds were counted in Pemberton than in previous years. However, there was a strong presence of waterfowl, including Trumpeter Swans and Bufflehead Ducks. The number of bald eagles was 46, just below the 18-year average of 50, so the total number of eagles in the upper valley of Squamish is stable. The surprise “Birds of the Day” was two cranes, a very first winter record; You should have basked in Texas!

The Squamish census is the oldest in the region that was initiated in 1980. Because of the bald eagles that catch an average of over 1,000 eagles in the Christmas count, there are always great expectations for the count. Unfortunately, the number of eagles for this Christmas was a meager 286th ouch. But Squamish’s “Bird of the Day” was a new, streaky swamp sparrow that was normally found east of the continental divide.

Many thanks to Shawn Mason for coordinating Whistler’s CBC this year and to all of the additional volunteers who will ensure that all counts are carried out in the corridor. We are always looking for volunteers to help us with our bird watching programs. No previous knowledge is necessary. Our next monthly bird count is on Saturday, February 1st, at 9 a.m. at the end of Lorimer Road. I hope to see you there!

Naturespeak is prepared by the Whistler Naturalists. To learn more about Whistler’s natural world, visit Whistlernaturalists.ca.

