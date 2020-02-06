advertisement

The autumn migration did not disappoint us. The September and October sightings included 111 species and not too shabby amounts, but the unusual weather in November no longer contributed. In October, for two consecutive days, Shawn Mason registered the surprise of the year with a new one for our list – a northern mockingbird in her creekside garden. The identity was confirmed by photo.

Although this is the bird’s first record in Whistler, it has been seen twice in Squamish, once in Pemberton, several times in the Vancouver-Sechelt Coast areas and very rarely on Vancouver Island. The normal range extends across the entire south of the United States and the east of North America, but is the least common in the Pacific Northwest. So, a big compliment to Shawn, our new coordinator for the number of Christmas birds.

Otherwise, the highlights of autumn are the successful rearing and the departure of our osprey from its nest near the Meadow Park Sports Center in mid-September. Heather Baines found larger white geese in the reeds at the mouth of the River of Golden Dreams. Four of the five species of great crested grebe were finally seen after all of the seasons had paused except for the beak flycatcher.

There was also a first fall report on a turkey vulture, Sabine’s gull and red-necked hawk. Otherwise, gulls and waders were hard to come by and we only saw a red-tailed hawk. An injured saw owl was duly rescued and brought to the rehabilitation facility near Vancouver. Finally, several jumps over the lift system gave us a Clark nutcracker, the important bird for the spreading of white bark pine seeds.

Alpine sightings of other species were sparse, with the exception of bold ravens and ubiquitous juncos. Eight types of warbler were approximately normal, as were ten types of sparrows. We missed orioles and three types of finches were overwhelming. Where were the house finches? A total of 111 species exceeded the 14-year average of 104 species (range 90 to 114). Did we miss regular guests? Yes, no Fox Sparrows or Barrows Gold Eye Ducks!

Thanks to the bonanza in autumn, 177 species were observed in the observation year that ended on November 30th. This is above the 15-year average of 172 (range 148 to 188) and is certainly a recovery of the declining species numbers compared to previous years. So the variety remains in good shape, but the number of species is small in almost all species. The only exception is the hundreds of American Wigeon ducks that were seen this fall.

If you want to get to know local birds better, everyone can join our monthly bird walk on the first Saturday of every month. The next meeting will take place on Saturday, February 1st, at 9 a.m. at the foot of Lorimer Road. opposite the Catholic Church (6299 Lorimer Rd.). We run to Rainbow Park and back and cover a variety of ecosystems. Another great source for bird watching is the free Merlin Bird ID app from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology.

Naturespeak is prepared by the Whistler Naturalists. To learn more about Whistler’s natural world, visit Whistlernaturalists.ca.

