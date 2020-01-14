advertisement

Prime Minister John Horgan holds his first press conference of the year as he comments on various questions from the media at the Press Gallery in B.C. Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, January 13, 2020. Canadian Press / Chad Hipolito

Natural gas pipeline in northern B.C. will continue despite protests, says Horgan

The 670km pipeline is part of a $ 40 billion liquefied natural gas project

advertisement

Prime Minister John Horgan says a natural gas pipeline in British Columbia in the north will be built despite protests and an announcement of eviction by some inherited indigenous leaders.

The prime minister says the courts have ruled in favor of the project and the rule of law will be applied to ensure the continuation of work on the Local Gas Coast pipeline across northern B.C. at an export terminal.

The 670km pipeline is part of a $ 40 billion liquefied natural gas project.

Horgan says the project has received approval from 20 indigenous nations along the pipeline route and its completion is of vital economic and social importance to the region.

Bosses inherited from the Wet’suwet Nation near Smithers say the project does not have their consent.

Horgan made the comments at a news conference following a video meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, after a West Coast snowstorm delayed a planned meeting between the two leaders in Victoria.

READ MORE: Wet’suwet Will Have Temporary Use of Coastal Gas to Winter the Country

READ MORE: B.C. human rights commissioner urges Canadian government to ban Coastal Gas

Canada Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories that you won’t find anywhere else right in your inbox.

Sign up here

advertisement