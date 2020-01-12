advertisement

January 12, 2020 against Cynthia Shahan

Pleasantly called natural gas and sold to many as a better solution, a good transition fuel, natural gas dominates the new American electricity capacity alongside renewable energy. Nevertheless, hydraulic fracking definitely gets the “natural” from the fuel source. Originally, natural gas was successfully sold as a “cleaner” transition fuel. Who knew that there were not even laws on the books to deal with the hidden pollutants, and that there was a lack of information about the truth of acid stimulation, hydraulic fracturing and other new extraction technologies?

advertisement

Because they were new, legislators, regulators and the courts could not keep up with the effects of horizontal drilling, the high-pressure injection of a slurry of chemicals and the completely different process. Or in some cases lawmakers did not want to look at the effects. The law books lacked rules for newer drilling processes and many of the chemicals used in fracking were not disclosed. So damage has been done. There is, for example, the ‘Halliburton mesh in the Energy Policy Act 2005 – fracking operations were exempt from complying with federal standards in the Safe Drinking Water Act and Clean Water Act. How could that be?

Some of the chemicals used have now been proven to cause significant health problems, and will continue to do so for generations. A new white paper from Physicians for Social Responsibility (PSR), “Climate and Health Risks of Liquefied Natural Gas,” highlights some of these problems.

A Yale study published that of 1,021 chemicals were identified in fracking fluids. Of the identified individuals, many showed a dramatic contraindication to the water supply of humans or animals. At least 157 were disruptive, disturbing or toxic to the human reproductive system or human development. Chemicals with federal guidelines that regulate them – arsenic, benzene, cadmium, lead, formaldehyde, chlorine and mercury – and 157 others have been associated with developmental or reproductive toxicity.

“The hydraulic extraction process for fractures injects a slurry of chemicals and millions of liters of water thousands of meters below ground under high pressure,” the article states.

The New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) and Physicians for Social Responsibility (PSR) build more on the whole of information and uncover related problems. An article titled “The False Promise of Natural Gas” by Philip J. Landrigan, MD, Howard Frumkin, MD, Dr. PH and Brita E. Lundberg, MD, states: “Natural gas, mainly composed of methane, has been praised as a clean “transition fuel” – a bridge from the coal and oil from the past to the clean energy sources of the future … but underneath this rosy story lies a more complex story: gas is associated with health and environmental risks and reduced social well-being at every stage of its life cycle. “

The article also mentions problems with water. “Ground and surface water contaminated with toxic chemicals. 25% carcinogens, 75% are dermal, ocular, respiratory and gastrointestinal toxins. 50% have toxic nervous, immune, cardiovascular and kidney effects, 30% to 40% are endocrine disruptors.

Air pollution, noise pollution, light pollution, radionuclides are also released, earthquakes, disruption of the community, fires and explosions and climate change. You can download the article here.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sOsnwipwqsk (/ embed)

“If doctors are seriously concerned about climate change and pollution and its consequences, we consider expanding the natural gas infrastructure as a serious danger to human health,” the report said.

Laalitha Surapaneni, MD, MPH, lead author of ‘Climate and health risks from liquefied natural gas’, adds:’ Our current climate crisis is a health emergency. The actions that we are currently taking by extracting, transporting and liquefying frack gas determine the health of future generations. It is unaware that we will continue to expose our communities to these risks when we have the technology to make a fair transition to sustainable energy. “

Doctors for Social Responsibility (PSR) encourages everyone to share information about the health risks of LNG and argue for a rapid transition to clean, safe sustainable energy solutions such as solar energy, wind and geothermal energy.

Main image: NRG Mandalay natural gas plant in Oxnard, California. Photo by Kyle Field, CleanTechnica

Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy and help you live the rest of your life in peace.





About the author

Cynthia Shahan Cynthia Shahan started writing by doing research as a socio-cultural and sometimes medical anthropological thinker. She studied and practiced both Waldorf education and Montessori education. Eventually a biological farmer, AP recognized and mother of four unconditionally loving minds, teachers and environmentally conscious beings born with spiritual insights and ethics outside of this world. (She could make more progress this way, led by her children.)









advertisement