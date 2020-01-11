advertisement

Natti Natasha surprised her fans with this video vocals, not because of her voice, but because of her costumes!

Everyone knows the personality of Natti Natasha. Singing and dancing everywhere, music is in your blood!

But without a doubt, this video really shows the naturalness with which it does things: while listening to a song on your cell phone, you record it and mom what it is wearing!

With a gesture like “shooting”, Natti Natasha was filmed with Leave Your Kisses and a spectacular view.

Natti wears black rubber pants with a top that fits, but is so tight that she wears like two balls over it.

