advertisement

As a good native of Dominican Republic. Natti Natasha preferred to spend the Christmas holidays in a place that was spared the winter cold. And what a sneaker got stuck.

After a very busy 2019in which the song Sin Piyama with whom she plays Becky G was a musical bomb, she decided to take a break in style. The girl went to Culebra, in the Puerto Ricowhere we saw her enjoying with her family.

Natti Natasha is having a great time in Puerto Rico

advertisement

The artist has posted numerous snapshots on her Instagram Account where it can be seen in the hotel, on the beach, in the pool or on a yacht.

A holiday that Natti has extended beyond the Christmas holidays. A few hours ago, she posted another snapshot on her Instagram account, where she was seen surfing again. But this time I wasn’t there Culebra, The Dominican has changed Puerto Rico along the coast of Peru, More specifically for Palomino Island,

Natti Natasha’s picture with torn pants

Although none of these are part of the favorite of 2019 of the fans of the singer. you pendant I don’t need to see her show virtues to be shocked by her persona. They prefer less explicit photos like the one shown below Natascha looks from the back with open pants, but looks more discreet than when she goes on the yacht. And it is still able to add 1.3 million likes with a single photo.

Previous articleKenya shows you Natti Natasha in this photo bomb! Next articleSalma Hayek poses on her back and surprises with daring hip movements

In love of technology, with a view to smartphones, he does not despise any activity that has to do with the nerd world. TV series, films, manga, anime and comics (Marvel Addicted) are the order of the day.

advertisement