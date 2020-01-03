advertisement

Once again Natti Natascha has shown again that it has a facility with which very few have to turn their social networks upside down. And that’s all they do Dominican republic Uploaded singer on her Instagram profile eventually becomes a viral phenomenon.

Especially her photos with very sexy models. Natti is aware that her curves and sensuality have caused many to follow her in the networks. The vast majority know them from their songs and as soon as they fall in love with their voice, they follow them on the networks.

Partly because they know that Natascha Usually leaves very little to the imagination and usually relies on clothing that, like in this case, generates a lot of comments on the networks.

The pants from Natti Natasha

And it was exactly a picture of the singer in a performance in which she wears torn pants, which has been the subject of much talk in recent days. The trousers were already broken as standard, but many stayed at the concert with their mouths open and now with this photo.

The reason? It seems that at least if we take into account how many points in the comments that Natti decided to “take nothing under it”. There were many opinions on this.

“Is it I or does it seem that I am not wearing anything under my pants? “is that you can’t be more sensual “or” The most beautiful and most beautiful of all “ These are just a few of the many comments that have produced trousers, which of course have not gone unnoticed. It has been proved that Natti has achieved its goal.

