It’s no secret that one of the factors that has led Natti Natascha To be one of the artists of the moment is her sensuality. The artist knows very well that in addition to her wonderful voice, she has a character that arouses passions.

A figure that she has no problem specifying whenever she can. If you go through her Instagram, she’ll find that everything that is sensuality and provocation is more than welcome.

And it is Natti is one of the artists who make the best use of social networks in this regard. She knows very well that, regardless of her spectacular appearances on stage or in her video clips Instagram, you has a very powerful weapon to expand her fan base.

Natti Natasha’s bikini

For this reason, we often see them with a range of models that are expected to leave no one indifferent. But on the contrary. And this one we see next is one of them.

In this case, Natti poses with a velvety bikini that relieves her curves perfectly. Curves that naturally caused a lot of comments. As expected, none of them are negative. On the contrary, their fans are happy to see each other Natascha with such models.

Some comments that do nothing but confirm Natti in this way she took sensuality and risk models. If it continues to be so successful, there is no indication that it will change. And of course their followers were delighted.

