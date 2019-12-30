advertisement

Natti Natasha was named one of the greatest representatives of the urban genre in 2019. Without a doubt, the music was catapulted and strengthening the role of women was one of its main pillars.

Natasha, the singer of the Dominican Republic, showed that her talent and charisma are shown on and off the stage. Her beauty was one of the factors that allowed the interpreter of “Dutty Love” to stay in the eye of the media.

In 2019, the Caribbean singer experienced innovations in his musical subjects in addition to working with major music experts.

On December 10, 2019, she turned 33 and her body remains intact. During 2019 she has shown that her constant diets and strengthening exercises have borne fruit. A flat stomach, tight legs and a spectacular waist are some of the attributes of Natti Natasha.

Awards for 2019

11 awards, including: Artist of the Year, Tropical Collaboration of the Year, Urban Collaboration of the Year, Remix of the Year, International Song and International Artist.

Undoubtedly, the successes and new challenges of Natti Natasha will emerge this year of 2020, but so far we can enjoy the best photos of the singer, and what better than her figure blinds us before it ends this year.

