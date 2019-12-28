advertisement

You already say it. If the boys and girls behave well, they will have plenty and important Christmas Gifts. Both of Santa Claus and the Point, And it seems so Natti Natascha behaved very, very well.

That way we could check it in his Instagram Account in which he shared a few snapshots, in which he poses this in addition to the more than wonderful gift Santa Klaus brought him.

Christmas gift

advertisement

specifically, Natti Natasha hit a car. A beautiful Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio, After what you see Santa Claus left it in the garden because it shouldn’t fit in the fireplace.

Consequently, Natti has released a nice white car for Christmas, We’ll have to see what that is kings bring. But if you see how well the singer has done this year, she will undoubtedly get something important.

because Natti was very busy 2019where he didn’t stop, with concerts and presentations from here to there, and where he boasted of style and talent wherever he went.

Natti Natasha’s most scandalous bikini

But Natasha has didn’t just behave well on stage. The singer has met the maximum of hours she has spent in the gym in order to preserve the enviable body that she has in bowling and in the photos that hang in her Instagram Account. A great guy who also managed to sacrifice a lot of whims in his daily diet. Come on, he behaved better than ever.

Only then can you show the great body that can be seen in the following snapshot, in which it poses on the railing of a balcony with a beautiful view down. Hopefully he wasn’t going to balconingbecause then the Point become exchange their gifts for coal.

advertisement