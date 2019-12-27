advertisement

Natti Natasha do not stop. It goes from here to there and fulfills professional obligations. In fact, as she saw in her Instagram account, she doesn’t stop when she goes on vacation to her home country, the United States Dominican Republic,

because Natti has become one of the most powerful claims in 2019, The American artist has risen like foam in the past few months. He enjoyed a lot of fame long before, but the collaboration with Becky G on the subject Sin Piyama was the definitive ball that became known around the world and became a mass phenomenon.

Natti Natasha is sweeping the net

It is already accumulating 20.3 million Followers on Instagram, stand straight 3 sts of Becky G and also threatening Emily Ratajkowskiwhat has 24.9 million fans,

However, as the number of followers increases, there is another that does the same: theirs hater, And these lurk at any time for any reason they can attack and lower it in front of the public.

Natti Natasha chooses a dress that is too short

For example the following snapshot, in which Natti Natasha with a dress that is too short risks what was underneath. And what you saw was not as perfect as what Natti Usually shown on her Instagram account. The artist shows cellulite under the thighs.

A detail that does not affect his talent in music and that few women do not have, which their haters wanted to attach great importance to attacking their bodies. Of course: as much as they do Natascha We will continue to look more than divine for ourselves and for them 20 million followers,

