Natti Natasha was in the Cibao baseball stadium in the Eagles Cibaeñas (Dominican Republic) and demonstrated his skills in this sport. He left more than one with his mouth open.

The artist made some ball throws, or what is known as picheo in baseball jargon. He also wore the Eagles clothes.

What caught the attention of users the most, however, was the fact that the NATTI used a “mini-short”. The pictures of the moment were published by her on her Instagram.

His fans were stunned, so that almost three million views reached the video. Natti also posed with the team cup. “Cibeña,” he wrote on the social network.

“Affectionate” with Daddy Yankee

On the other hand, Natasha was a special guest at one of her colleague and friend Daddy Yankee’s concerts in Puerto Rico a few days ago.

The artists showed so much chemistry on stage that pictures of them danced very “catchy”. That happened in the Coliseum of Puerto Rico in San Juan.

In the rhythm of “With Calm”, the artists excited the audience with their movements. Natasha was once in a “Perreo” position. While daddy was behind her.

