Daddy Yankee left him speechless with his provocative dance and now in a bikini things got hotter on Instagram

Natti Natasha says goodbye to everything from 2019: First she danced erotically and blinded Daddy Yankee, and today she went to the beach to receive the New Year.

The singer has exceeded 700 thousand likes with this bikini print: “Waiting for the new year 🏝🐍”, wrote the young woman, who this year, which is almost over, also conquered Rob Kardashian.

The video everyone is talking about is one that shared the same reggaeton, but that Papa Yankee couldn’t ignore it. The famous interpreter wrote: “You dare !!!!!! Now show me #Qtp 🔥 🔥 #Repost @nattinatasha ・ ・ ・ The promised thing is debt! How to close the HOW IS #quetirepalantechallenge the Domi? Tell me quickly! “.

