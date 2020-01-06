advertisement

OTTAWA – The head of the NATO military alliance is suggesting that the Canadian-led training mission in Iraq will not be closed forever.

Comments by NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg follow a suspension of mission activities over the weekend amid security concerns following the killing of an Iranian military commander in Iraq by the US

Speaking after a meeting of ambassadors from all 29 NATO countries, including Canada, Stoltenberg says the training mission is essential to continue defending against the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant, or ISIL.

advertisement

Addressing questions about calls from Iraq to the US and other foreign troops to leave the country, Stoltenberg says NATO will continue to speak with Iraqi authorities and is ready to begin training efforts once it is improved. security situation.

Canada has been leading the NATO training mission in Iraq since it was created in 2018 to teach Iraqi military and security forces to defend their country against ISIL and other threats.

The training mission includes some 250 Canadian soldiers while Canada also has dozens of special forces and other military personnel in Iraq whose activities have been suspended similarly to fears of retaliation for the killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 6, 2020.

advertisement