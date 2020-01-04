advertisement

BRUSSELS – NATO has suspended training of Iraqi security forces and the armed forces to ensure the safety of several hundred mission members after a US air strike in Baghdad killed a senior Iranian general, an alliance spokesman said Saturday.

“The security of our personnel in Iraq is essential,” NATO acting spokesman Dylan White said in a statement. “We continue to take all necessary measures. The NATO mission is continuing, but training activities have been temporarily suspended. “

He said NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg had been talking to US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper by phone since Friday’s attack on Revolutionary Guard Iran commander Qassem Soleimani at Baghdad airport.

NATO was watching the situation in the region very closely, he added, amid growing concern that killing Iran’s second most powerful man could trigger a clash in the Middle East.

The NATO Iraq Mission (NMI), which includes up to several hundred trainers, advisers and support staff from non-NATO alliance and partner countries, includes military and civilian personnel.

Established in Baghdad in October 2018 after three years of fighting the Islamic State, NMI is a ‘train and advise’ mission to help Iraqi security structures and institutions avoid future insurgencies. The current mission commander is Major General Jennie Carignan from Canada.

Separately, the German military said in a first letter from Reuters on Friday that the United States and its allies had suspended training of Iraqi forces because of the increased threat they face after Friday’s strike in Soleimani.

In a letter to German lawmakers, a senior German officer said US Lieutenant General Pat White had decided to further increase the level of protection for forces deployed in Iraq under Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR), for which he commanded.

Germany has deployed about 120 troops on that mission. (Reporting by John Chalmers; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

