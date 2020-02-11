advertisement

President Donald Trump’s long-feared border wall is under construction. Native American burials carry the explosive brunt.

The US Mexico Wall has been the main element of Trump’s presidential manifesto since taking office. Parts of it are built during his first term.

The authorities recently confirmed that the Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument in Arizona, a UNESCO-recognized nature reserve that is important to a number of Indian groups, has started “controlled blasting”.

Explosions confirmed by U.S. Customs and Border Guard started this week and will continue until the end of February.

The contractor has begun carrying out controlled blasts on the Monument Border Reserve Roosevelt Reserve in the Tucson Sector of the U.S. Border Service to prepare for the construction of a new border wall system. The controlled demolition is targeted and continues intermittently for the rest of the month.

While the agency has pledged that an environmental observer will continue to be present during these activities and ongoing clearance work, others are skeptical about maintaining the site.

MP Raúl Grijalva, an Arizona democrat and chairman of the House Committee on Natural Resources, described the area’s destruction as “sacrilegious” sacrilegious things that will occur and will continue to occur, given how they go about.

As early as 1976, the United Nations referred to the organ pipe, also known as Monument Hill, as an international biosphere reserve and described it as an “untouched example of an intact Sonora ecosystem”. Grijalva told BBC News: “What we saw on Monument Hill were opponents of tribes that have been respectfully laid to rest – the one who is blown up with dynamite.”

With the country now under US government control, tribal president Ned Norris Jr. said, “We have lived in this area since time immemorial.” He added: “They are our ancestors. They are our remains of what we are as people across the region. And it is our obligation, it is our duty to do what is necessary to protect it . “

The REAL ID Act of 2005 allowed the Trump administration to waive dozens of laws – those that protect Native American graves, endangered species, and the environment – to help build the border wall.

