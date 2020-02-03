advertisement

Jhili Dalabehera shrugged when she won the women’s 45kg title here on Monday the first day of the National Weightlifting Championship.

While the gold medalist at the Youth Olympic Games, Jeremy Lalrnunga, overcame two zero rounds and emerged as the 67 kg champion of the men.

Jhili, a former World Cup junior bronze medalist, who had withdrawn from the medal competition at the last edition in Visakhapatnam after the return of three “No Lifts”, had a total weight of 160 kg and was able to hold her Railways team-mate M.V. Thushmita by one kg.

She had a “no lift” even though she had lifted 71 kg in her last attempt to achieve an identical performance of 69 kg with Deepali Gursale from Maharashtra.

Since Deepali could not convince cleanly and smoothly, the title race ultimately remained between Jhili and Thushmita.

Jhili was unable to lift 93 kg in her last effort, while Thushmita tasted success with the same weight. Nevertheless, Jhili went away with the crown to celebrate her 21st birthday.

Shubham Kolekar from Maharashtra outsmarted an experienced Gururaja of Services and won the men’s 61 kg crown.

Gururaja was confident after improving his national record of 118 kg in tears by 1 kg in his second attempt.

Both Kolekar and Gururaja put 152 kg on the track in their second cleaning and jerk attempt before the Maharashtra lift built a lead with a record performance of 157 kg and a new record total weight of 272 kg.

In his last appearance Gururaja tried 157 kg in vain.

Khelo India champion Sanket Sargar improved his performance in Guwahati by four kg last month and won the 55 kg gold medal for men with a record weight of 243 kg.

The results:

Men: 55 kg: 1. Sanket Sargar (Mah) tear 108 kg (NR, old 106 kg, R. Madhavan), clean and jerk 135 kg (NR, old 134 kg, Shubham Todkar), a total of 243 kg (NR, old 241 kg , A. Gunasekar); 2. A. Gunasekar (RSPB) 106 kg, 135 kg, 241 kg; 3. Ch. Rishikanta Singh (Mani) 106 kg, 133 kg, 239 kg.

61 kg: 1. Shubham Kolekar (Mah) 115 kg, 157 kg (NR, old 152 kg, Gururaja), 272 kg (NR, old 271 kg, Gururaja); 2. Gururaja (SSCB) 119 kg (NR, Old 188 kg, Gururaja), 152 kg, 271 kg; 3. Ramkumar S. (RSPB) 113 kg, 143 kg, 256 kg.

67 kg: 1. Jeremy Lalrnunga (Miz) 132 kg, 167 kg (NR, Old 166 kg, Jeremy), 299 kg; 2. Apurba Chetia (Asm) 125 kg, 147 kg, 272 kg; 3. Gurjeet Kumar (SSCB) 120 kg, 151 kg, 271 kg.

Women:

45 kg: 1. Jhili Dalabehera (RSPB) 69 kg, 91 kg, 160 kg; 2. M.V. Thushmita (RSPB) 66 kg, 93 kg, 159 kg; 3. H. Jinarani Devi (Mani) 66 kg, 91 kg, 157 kg.

