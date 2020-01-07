advertisement

The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) will now redirect their attention to the construction of the coveted sports complex for national athletes.

“We are doing our best to make this dream come true for many years,” said PSC Chairman William Ramirez after the project was temporarily suspended to make way for the site of the 30th Southeast Asian Games last month.

In addition to Pangasinan, Tarlac, Laguna and Rizal, a landowner in Bataan built a 30-hectare sports facility in the province.

“We are grateful for the support and interest that we have received from various LGUs (local authorities). We are exploring opportunities and best options, ”said Ramirez.

The training center could herald the era of the country’s ultra-modern sports facilities after first-class athletics and swimming venues were launched in New Clark City in Tarlac for last year’s SEA Games.

The Republic Act No. 11214, or the Philippine Sports Training Center (PSTC) Act, was introduced by President Duterte earlier last year.

The PSTC is to build an ultra-modern sports training facility with amenities that enable national athletes, coaches and referees to receive high-quality training.

In the atmosphere that the PSTC offers, national athletes are expected to achieve the best results by flying the flag at various international tournaments, including the Summer Olympics.

According to the law, the PSC is the owner of the PSTC and supervises its operation in relation to administrative work, security and maintenance as well as the assignment of personnel to monitor the overall function of the facility. INQ

