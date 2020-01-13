advertisement

The National Television Awards 2020 are on the way: from start time to nominations and voting information – here’s all about NTA 2020.

David Walliams will host live awards in 2020 in January – here’s all you need to know.

Date of the National Television Awards 2020

The NTA 2020 ceremony takes place tonight live from The O2 London on January 28.

As always, prices will be broadcast live on ITV, with times to be confirmed.

You can watch the ceremony for free online (if you are in the UK) via the ITV hub.

National Television Awards 2020 nominations

You can see the full list of nominations for the National Television Awards 2020 here.

The different categories will see the tastes of Strictly, The voice and England has an incredible talent compete to be named Best Talent Show while EastEnders, Coronation Street, Emmerdale and Hollyoaks fight to be named best serial drama.

In the Best TV Presenter Award, Ant and Dec are once again on the shortlist after winning the title for 18 years, a record. Hoping to end their reign, it is Bradley Walsh, Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

Meanwhile, David Walliams, Simon Cowell, will.i.am, Sir Tom Jones and RuPaul will fight over who is the best judge on television.

2020 National Television Awards Vote

The National Television Awards nominations and winners are decided entirely by the public.

Voting takes place in a series of rounds between October and the day of the ceremony itself.

You can vote for your favorite online HERE before the final closing of the vote at 12 noon (Tuesday) January 28, 2020.

The final results will be announced at the NTA ceremony, live at the O2 Arena and broadcast on ITV.

