For Ankita Das, injuries have helped to learn hard life realities. Now, on a comeback path after a torn band had kept her away for a year, the 2014 national champion is quietly trying to prove the opposite to her opponents.

On the opening day of the national table tennis championship, 30-year-old Ankita scored a brilliant goal in five sets against 14-year-old rail rival Kaushani Nath.

Morale Booster

Ankita, who lives in Siliguri and played for Bengal B, achieved a morally positive win in the opening game against former Champion Railways.

“Last year I found that only family and close friends can help you in emergencies. When I recovered from an injury, I was shaken by the attitude of my so-called friends from the table tennis circle. I needed the help of a psychologist to recover. Now I want to prove one point, ”said the country’s only female qualifier in table tennis for the 2012 London Olympics.

After Ankita fought with 11: 9, 6: 11, 5: 11, 11: 7, 11: 8, Sagarika Mukherjee with glasses brought Railways back into the game twice and scored a goal against Sataporni De (11: 6, 14: 12, 11) -8) and Ankita (11-7, 6-11, 11-7, 11-5). Between the double impacts of Sagarika, Nikita Sarkar humiliated the experienced railway girl Moumita Dutta in the third single with 11: 1, 11: 7, 11: 9.

After the teams were 2-2 suspended, Kaushani won the first set 11: 8 and Sataporni won the second 13: 11 in the crucial rubber when the match was abruptly interrupted to start the opening ceremony!

Go after the script

The men’s team action went as expected. Defending champion Petroleum is expected to arrive on Tuesday. Last year’s runner-up Gujarat, the semi-finalists Delhi and Uttar Pradesh received Telangana, Maharashtra-A, Bengal-A, TNTTA, Railways, Bengal-B, Haryana and Rajasthan practically secured their place in the quarter-finals.

There were some surprises when Telangana beat UP 3-1 and TTTA humiliated quarter-finalists Karnataka 3-2 last year.

In the women’s section, the winners Bengal-A, Petroleum, TTTA, Maharashtra-B, Maharashtra-A, Telangana, Karnataka, Assam, Railways and Bengal-B stayed on course to secure a place in the round of 16.

In the only small surprise, Assams Trisha Gogoi won their games against senior Gujarat players Namna Jaiswal and Frenaz Chipia in their team’s 3-2 win.

