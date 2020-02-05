advertisement

Willie Taggart has the chance to put his stamp on the owl program

BOCA RATON – Willie Taggart’s first recruitment class at Florida Atlantic University offers a healthy mix of transfers from graduates, in-state players and early birders who have the opportunity to contribute immediately.

Here is the FAU book signing 2020 from Wednesday afternoon. Unless otherwise stated, all players are newbies.

advertisement

This list will be updated during the National Signing Day.

Already on campus:

Aaron Young, WR (Grad Transfer): Young, a 6-foot-4 receiver from California, got 29 passes for 367 yards and three touchdowns last season. He ended his Blue Devils career with 63 receptions for 849 yards and seven touchdowns. Young is expected to register for the FAU Sport MBA program and practice this spring.

Alvin Dempsey III, DT (Jr.): A 288-pound lineman from Port St. Joe in the panhandle, Dempsey played in the East Central C.C. (Kan.) The last two years. Dempsey has an immediate chance to fight snapshots after the FAU’s defensive tackle depth is used up.

D’Marcus Adams, WR (R-So.): Adams started his career at Taggart in the US state of Florida. Adams, an aspiring red shirt in the second year, intends to file a petition with the NCAA for immediate approval for the 2020 season.

Eli Fields, OL (R-So.): Fields is a 6-foot, 5, 297-pound assault device from Butler C.C. in Kansas. Fields is still eligible for three years and was signed by the FAU on January 8.

Justin McKithen, WR: If McKithen on the receiver doesn’t have a chance to start his FAU career, he could find a home in special teams. McKithen had an average of 30.3 meters at Kick Returns in high school.

Joe Lewis, LB: Lewis signed with the FAU last year, but his arrival on campus was delayed due to a gunshot wound on his back. The 6-foot-1 Lewis had 105 tackles, seven sacks, four compulsions, and an interception for Tampa Bay Tech High in 2018.

Malcolm Lamar, DT (R-So.): Like Adams, Lamar is an aspiring second-year red shirt student who played for Taggart at the FSU. Lamar had two duels in four games last season. He must suspend the 2020 season if he is not granted immediate entitlement.

Sebastien Dolcine, OL (Jr.): Dolcine is a Kentucky rebound who was in junior college last season. The 6-foot-5 Dolcine comes when the FAU has to replace two offensive lineman.

Signed in December, will arrive later this year:

Andre Lamas, OL, Miami-Columbus: The 6-foot-3, 270-pound llamas are expected to play at FAU Center.

Charles Toombs, S, Immokalee: The 5-foot-9 Toombs was a finalist for Naples Daily News Defensive Player of the Year. Toombs had five interceptions, including a Pick-6 and two punt return touchdowns as a senior.

DeCarius Hawthorne, DL, Birmingham-Center Point (Ala.): The 6-foot 2-Hawthorne weighed 280 pounds and was a stunning opponent with 20 tackles as a junior.

Marlon Krakue, DE, Marietta-Sprayberry (Ga.): In the past season Krakue had almost 90 duels and 6.5 sacks.

Travis Lockhart, DL, Villa Rica-Carrolton (GA): The 6-foot-3, 225-pound Lockhart had lost five sacks and seven tackles last year.

Signed on Wednesday:

Alex Atcavage, OL: Atcavage was transferred to Taggart, Florida, but was promised to the owls after learning that the Seminoles could not guarantee him a place. The 6-foot-5, 285-pound atcavage is expected to tackle the FAU properly.

Evan Anderson, DT, Orlando-Jones: The 6-foot-3, 325-pound Anderson was a two-way lineman in high school, but will focus on defense at FAU. He had 84 tackles, two sacks, and two forced fumbles as a senior.

Chris Jones, LB: As a local star on Coconut Creek High, Jones had eight sacks last season. 247 Sport considered him the 48th defensive in the country.

Jaden Wheeler, DT, Berrien-Nashville (GA): Wheeler had 10 duels due to defeat and 13 quarterback rush as a senior. It is not known whether Wheeler, 6-foot-3-year-old, and weighing 265 pounds, is enrolling in the FAU for the 2020 season or wearing a gray shirt before he arrives in 2021.

Malik Jones, DT / OL and Zepyhrhills Christian Academy: While Jones ended his final season with 26 sacks, he expects to play aggressively at FAU.

Peter Warrick Jr. DB, Marietta (Ga.): The son of the FSU legend and former top 5 NFL draft pick Peter Warrick Sr., the 5-foot 10 Warrick Jr., will join the FAU in play on the defensive. Warrick Jr. had 66 tackles, two interceptions and a forced fumble last year.

Trevor Reaves, DB, Miami-Edison: The 6-foot-2 Reaves bring the NFL length to FAU secondary. Reaves had two interceptions, a forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries for Luther Campbell’s Red Raiders squad last season.

Willie Taggart Jr., QB / Athlete, Florida State University High: Three guesses who Taggart Jr.’s father is and the first two don’t count. The eldest son of the new head coach at FAU committed to the OWls in January. It is not known whether Taggart II, who completed 20 touchdowns last season, will be a quarterback at FAU.

Ja’Marquis Johnson, WR / LB: As a 6-foot 3 1/2 threat from Georgia, Johnson had six touchdowns last year and an average of 20 yards per catch. However, Johnson is said to play linebacker at FAU.

Notable inspections:

Yanez Rogers Jr., WR (Sun.): Rogers caught a pass in Cincinnati in two seasons. At 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds, Rogers profiles itself as a long-term outside threat.

Follow @ JakeElman97 on Twitter

advertisement