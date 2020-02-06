advertisement

McCullon announced his decision to accept preferential running at UCF, one of 17 Benjamin athletes who announced their college choices on Thursday

PALM BEACH GARDENS – While Wednesday’s national day of signing officially gave football players the opportunity to make declarations of intent, Benjamin players waited a day to officially sign.

Among the headliners of Thursday’s ceremony, which included 17 players from various sports, was Daniel McCullon, a Best of Preps team from Palm Beach Post’s first team, who will play as a college defender.

McCullon chose a privileged opportunity at UCF over a pair of Ivy League contenders in Columbia and Brown. He also had offers from the DII Florida Tech and Saint Anselm schools.

“I think I’m close to home at UCF and the family is always close,” said McCullon. “I get great football at the American conference and then great academics.”

As a senior, McCullon had 788 yards and 12 touchdowns on 37 catches. He also played as a defender.

“I spoke to (UCF coach Willie Martinez) and he said that I will have plenty of opportunities to influence the team,” said McCullon.

Although McCullon had decided to forego his Ivy League offers, one of his Benjamin teammates did not. Defense attorney Addison Matevia announced his intention to play for FCS Brown, a decision that was celebrated at the ceremony on Thursday.

Like Dylan Lacroix of Park Vista, a member of the Ivy League, Matevia did not have a traditional letter of intent to sign due to the way the Ivy League operates. Instead, once he has been admitted to the university, Matevia will take part in the football program.

“It shows that I worked as much on the field as I did in the classroom,” said Matevia. “I think academics are just as important, if not more important, and that will help me more than football all my life.”

Best of Preps laureate Tommy Rooney will also play football at the next level and sign with FCS Lehigh University. The senior, who had caught 31 passes for 401 yards and four touchdowns, originally announced his commitment in December.

Couldn’t be more excited to announce that I will sign up at Lehigh University! Thanks to all 🖤 @C_NoonanLU @CoachBLemon @Coach_DiMike @EricKresser @CoachMikeColee @GonzagaTDC @BenjaminBucsFB pic.twitter.com/xajuQkYFah

– Tommy (@yung_roon), December 25, 2019

Stetson landed a signatory at the ceremony. Vance Hendryx, a defender, was the only Buc to join the South Florida Conference’s All-Academic team in 2019.

Several other Benjamin soccer players announced their soccer future on Thursday, including Best of Preps defender Roshaune Downie, who will play at Division III Denison University, and Daymon Cantave, who will play at Florida Tech.

Keizer University also increased its sales in Palm Beach County by adding Cameron Williams, who officially signed on Wednesday and did not attend the Thursday ceremony. As a senior, Williams collected 61 tackles, 11 sacks, 24 tackles for loss, security, two forced mistakes, and five faulty restores. The outstanding season earned him the Best of Preps award for the first team and SFC for the second team.

Williams is one of nine football players in Palm Beach County who have signed with Keizer since the start of National Signing Day.

