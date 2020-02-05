advertisement

Teammates from Potts, Andison Coby, Zach Bohannon, Molinsky Desire and Hayden Giers also signed their national letters of intent with athletes from four other sports, including girl lacrosse star Caitlyn Wurzburger

DELRAY BEACH – In the end, staying close to the house was too much for American Heritage’s two-way star Jamal Potts to do without.

Potts, a Palm Beach Post Super 11 pick, signed with the FIU on Wednesday. The 6-foot-2 Potts joined four of his teammates, including quarterback Zachary Bohannon, who signed letters of intent on National Signing Day.

“I have a chance to play and it was close to home so my family can visit me,” said a grinning Potts.

Potts, an electrifying receiver and shutdown cornerback at the stallions, wants to defend himself at the FIU. Potts had 36 tackles, six pass breakups and five interceptions last season. He was only credited with allowing six catches for reporting.

Potts was a first selection of the first team of the Palm Beach Post Best of Preps.

Potts said he decided to sign with the FIU last week.

“I really like the coaches,” said Potts. “We have a great relationship.”

When Potts wasn’t completing any offenses, he was a dangerous threat that ended his senior season with 623 yards and five touchdowns. Stallion quarterback Zach Bohannon, who signed with Division II Midwestern State (Tex.), Said he was looking forward to following Potts and his teammates’ careers.

Recipient Andison Coby signed with the Northeast Mississippi Community College. Linebacker Hayden Giers chose Seton Hall and Linebacker / Safety Molinsky Desire, which were signed with East Central (Okla.).

“It’s bittersweet, but it was a great ride,” said Bohannon. “I love her to death. These are some teammates that I can call my brothers.”

Bohannon originally worked for Stetson and has recently expressed interest in the Division III Mount Union powerhouse. On Monday evening, Bohannon decided to bring his talents to the Midwest.

“I was looking for new opportunities, but the Midwest has a great staff,” said Bohannon. When I made an official visit up there, the campus was beautiful. I was looking for a home away from home and this is where I think I can call home. “

Is Bohannon ready to leave Palm Beach County for Texas?

“It’s going to be tough, but I think I’m ready,” he said. “I have to try something new and take on new responsibility for myself.”

American Heritage student athletes from five sports, including both men’s and women’s lacrosse, signed with schools on Wednesday. Caitlyn Wurzburger, an All County player who helped the US team win a lacrosse world title last August, signed with North Carolina.

“I think American Heritage has done a really good job of helping its athletes bring academics and athletics together at such a high level,” said Wurzburger.

