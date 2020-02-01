advertisement

If the names could win games, PSPB should have reached the final of the National Men’s Hockey Championship (A division) in Jhansi. So to speak, the star-studded team did not show any of the immense international experience that they can show in their ranks. On Saturday there was a 2: 5 pedestrian game against the outsider Air India.

It’s been a while since Air India fought for the title at a major national tournament. Given that aging warhorses are at the forefront and young people are taking the first flight for a permanent job, the team couldn’t find the right combination or the stability needed for constant performance.

PSPB got off to a good start and scored two goals in the 7th minute in just as many minutes for a 2-0 lead. But as soon as things calmed down, the cracks came to the fore. Air India reformed and patiently expanded its attacks from both sides. Amir Ali and Somjeet took responsibility for the establishment of Mohd. Raheel and Sourabh Kushwaha in advance. Raheel finally typed one in a throat melee.

After halftime, however, there was hardly anything from PSPB. Harjeet Singh and Tushar Khandker managed to keep the midfield together, but since the defenses couldn’t keep up with Air India’s attack and their own strikers didn’t take full advantage of the opportunities, this was not very helpful. Players such as Armaan Qureshi, Talwinder Singh and SK Uthappa, who until recently were part of the title-winning Indian teams, were unable to control or intercept the ball.

In the background, Raheel, Ajay Yadav and Kushwaha kept circling around Devinder Walmiki and Diwakar Ram. Raheel, who scored four times, remained untouched despite the constant threat, and when someone came up to him, he managed to avoid him with ease. If PSPB made a hole or a PC, goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh defeated them. Air India coach Rajnish Mishra was visibly proud of a team with little chance of winning.

The second semi-final ended with a deserved 2-0 win over Punjab & Sind Bank. With several new recruits in the different wings, Services played offensive hockey and dominated the processes for much of the game. PSB defense has been tested repeatedly, but the Punjab team naturally managed to thwart them, but did not fall behind, but tried to score their own goal.

It created exciting end-to-end action. Although Services had the upper hand, PSB had its chances, especially at the counters, but was unable to use them.

The results: Semifinals: SSCB 2 (Jugraj Singh, Ajinkya Jadhav) bt PSB 0; Air India 5 (Mohd. Raheel Mouseen 4, Mohd. Faraz) against PSPB 2 (Diwakar Ram, Armaan Qureshi).

