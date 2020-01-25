advertisement

Mohammed Saif Sheikh was at his best in the finale when he tested Ahvar Rizvi in ​​the third Naitonal Shotgun Selection Trial at Dr. Karni Singh Range defeated Tughlakabad 48: 43 on Saturday.

It was a consistently strong performance by Saif Sheikh, who achieved the second best qualification at 118, like Ahvar and Namanveer Singh Brar, who were in third place. He had also won the shooting to determine the shooting ranges for the final.

In the absence of some of the tournament’s top marksmen, such as Manavjit Singh Sandhu, Kynan Chenai, Prithviraj Tonaiman and Vivaan Kapoor, Manavaditya Singh Rathore was pretty sharp as he scored 121 points in qualifying, which included two perfect rounds that day.

He finished fifth in the final, while Jungsher Virk finished fourth after shooting 119 like Shamsher Singh Chauhan, who finished sixth.

Asian Games silver medalist Lakshay Sheoran shot 117 and missed the final by one point.

Jungsher won the junior honor when he defeated Shardul Vihan 1-0 in the jump-off after the two ended in a 44 draw in the final.

In the women’s trap, Rajeshwari Kumari continued to score high in qualification and took first place with a triumph of 44:43 against Sabeera Haris.

Rajeshwari, who shot 118 in the previous test and finished second behind Olympic athlete Shagun Chowdhary, scored 117 this time after a constant series of 23, 23, 23, 24 and 24.

World Cup silver medalist Seema Tomar finished third after scoring 111 times in qualifying like Sabeera. Neeru (115), Kiran (113) and Kirti Gupta (113), who did well in qualifying, finished fourth to sixth in this order.

Shagun shot 110 and missed the final by one point. She was followed by Manisha Keer (109), Aliana Paul (108) and Preeti Rajak (108).

Neeru won the junior event after exceeding qualification at 115. Preeti Rajak and Sovaiba Bukhari took second and third place ahead of Sabeera Haris and Kirti Gupta (113), who had done better in qualifying.

The results:

Cases:

Men: 1. Mohammed Saif Sheikh 48 (118); 2. Ahvar Rizvi 43 (118); 3. Namanveer Singh Brar 35 (118).

Women: 1. Rajeshwari Kumari 44 (117); 2. Sabeera Haris 43 (111); 3. Seema Tomar 35 (111).

Juniors: 1. Jungsher Virk 44 (1) 119; 2. Shardul Vihan 44 (0) 116; 3. Vishavdeep Singh 29 (112).

Juniors: 1. Neeru 45 (115); 2. Preeti Rajak 41 (108); 3. Ssovaiba Bukhari 30 (103).

