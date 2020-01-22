advertisement

New data suggests that the rate of vaccination among Canadian children is falling short.

The Public Health Agency of Canada says none of the nation’s national vaccination goals were met in any of the age groups surveyed in 2017.

Dr Theresa Tam says that means more children need their shots if we are to get enough community immunity to prevent disease and outbreaks.

While at least 95 percent of two-year-olds should ideally be covered, the researchers found that only 75.8 percent received the multidose vaccine for diphtheria, pertussis, and tetanus. Newfoundland and Labrador and Edward Prince Island were the only provinces covering more than 80 percent, while Manitoba and Nunavut were below 70 percent.

The study says 2.4 percent of two-year-olds are estimated to be vaccinated, with Atlantic Canada having the lowest unvaccinated rate at 1.3 percent, while British Columbia had the highest rate at 3.9 percent.

Among the seven-year-old children, only girls vaccinated for rubella achieved the target of 95 percent coverage at 95.8 percent, versus 93.8 percent for boys. This vaccine requires only one dose, compared to two doses for measles and mumps where the national rate was 87 percent and 86.4 percent, respectively.

Meanwhile, none of the three routine adolescent vaccines achieved the 90 percent national coverage goal, although the Tdap booster approached 89.3 percent. Children between the ages of 14 and 17 receive up to three routine vaccinations in school-based programs, depending on jurisdiction, including hepatitis B and human papillomavirus (HPV).

The Canadian Public Health Agency routinely monitors childhood vaccination rates through the National Survey of Child Immunization Coverage, which began in 1994 and was conducted approximately every two years.

Experts set vaccination goals in 2017, with the aim of reaching them by 2025.

Although the numbers are no longer ideal, Tuesday’s study said vaccination coverage between two and seven years old has not changed much in recent years.

The agency said a forthcoming report will examine the knowledge, attitudes and beliefs of Canadian parents about vaccination.

In other data, the survey found polio coverage for the top two-year-olds at 90.7 percent, but Newfoundland and Labrador was the only province to reach the 95 percent goal, at 96.9 percent.

Provinces and other territories came closer – including P.E.I. at 93.9 percent, Nova Scotia at 93.5 percent and Yukon at 93.7 percent. Coverage was lowest in British Columbia at 87.5 percent, Manitoba at 85.6 percent and Nunavut at 82.1 percent.

Fruit coverage for two-year-olds was 90.2 percent, but when doses administered for those under the recommended 12 months were excluded, coverage fell to 87.6 percent.

The lowest coverage for children seven years of age includes five doses or more for diphtheria, pertussis and tetanus, where only 80.5 percent of children were covered.

At 14, HPV coverage in girls increased to 83 percent from 74.6 percent, likely due to increased availability and awareness of this relatively new vaccine, the study said.

Canada Press

