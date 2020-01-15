advertisement

Housing prices in Dublin continued to fall until November, while prices across the state rose only 1.4 percent, according to the latest figures from the Central Statistics Office.

While the annual inflation rate for domestic real estate rose slightly compared to the previous month, it was significantly below the previous year’s figure of 7.2 percent. The slowdown in price growth was associated with an upturn in housing supply.

Almost 15,000 new houses were built in the first nine months of last year, an increase of 18 percent over the same period in 2018.

In Dublin, average prices fell 0.7 percent in the twelve months to November.

The highest growth in property prices in the capital was 3 percent in Fingal, while prices in Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown, often viewed as an indicator of the general market, fell 6.3 percent.

Without Dublin

The latest figures show that residential property prices in the republic excluding Dublin rose by 3.6 percent by November. The region outside Dublin, where property prices rose the most, was the border at 9.9 percent, while the smallest increase in the Middle East was at 0.4 percent.

Real estate prices across the state have risen 85.7 percent from their low in early 2013. Dublin residential property prices have risen 94.9 percent from their low in February 2012, while residential property prices in the rest of the state are 84.3 percent higher than in May 2013.

The modest upturn in headline inflation was seen by some analysts as an indication of a turnaround in the market.

“The behavior of housing prices in recent months is preliminary evidence that the decline in housing price inflation in Ireland may be bottoming out,” said KBC Bank chief economist Austin Hughes.

“However, this process could remain bumpy in the coming months,” he added.

Analyst Alan McQuaid said: “Lack of supply remains the main problem for the Irish property market. First-time buyers continue to be pushed out of the market. “

“Subsidizing buyers through tax breaks is not the answer. But at least a new offer will go into operation, ”he said.

