After the Filipino athletes had demonstrated their talents at the games in Southeast Asia, they should focus on them at the upcoming Philippine National Games (PNG). Commissioner Celia Kiram of the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) said the PNG had been committed in May and participation was a must for all athletes in the national training pool.

“Otherwise, they can be removed from the roster and possibly replaced,” said Kiram.

The PNG, an annual sports festival with all sports of the national team program, is a platform organized by the PSC that is open to all athletes, including those who are not legitimate members of the training pool.

“It is an opportunity for those who want to be part of the national pool,” said Kiram.

“For those who are already members of the team, they should prove that they really deserve the place,” added Kiram.

Over 1,200 athletes financially supported by the PSC from 56 sports have to compete in the PNG set to be played at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Manila and at Philsports in Pasig City.

The PNG serves as an assessment guide for the PSC and the national sports associations to determine the level of performance of the national athletes.

This year’s edition is expected to be the largest PNG in history due to the addition of multiple sports. INQ

