Sunday is the day a piece is celebrated.

Declaring National Pizza Day every day sounds completely random. So many calendar days seem to be eligible for this distinction, including any election day, a football Saturday or Sunday, and the day before your taxes fall due.

But as the calendar for food holidays says, the actual holiday is Sunday, February 9th. We will use it as a good opportunity to try out a new disc or two. Here are some new restaurants that serve pizza.

Rose’s daughter

This month-long gem from the neighborhood of Delray Beach cook / restaurateur Suzanne Perrotto offers a pizza bar with a view of the busy pizza oven. For a hearty cake, try the gorgonzola and short rib pizza drizzled with fig vincotto.

• Rose’s daughter: 169 NE 2nd Ave., Delray Beach; 561-271-9423

Lynoras Alton

Welcome to the newest location of the trendy local Italian restaurant chain Lynora. This stylish place opened on the new Alton shopping and dining area in the northwest of Palm Beach Gardens. There is a good selection of pizzas on the menu. Recently the Bianca cake – topped with mozzarella, fontina and ricotta – has called our name.

• Lynoras Alton: 5320 Donald Ross Rd. (135th on Alton Plaza), Palm Beach Gardens; 561-249-1822

scusi

This expensive trattoria, which has been open since late 2019, was created by celebrity chef Laurent Tourondel. (It took the former place of Vic and Angelo at PGA Commons in Palm Beach Gardens.) For a luxurious snack, try the Funghi Tartuffo Pizza (mushrooms and truffles), a truffle-scented cake made with mushrooms and Fontina cheese is occupied.

• Scusi: 4520 PGA Blvd., Palm Beach Gardens; 561-429-6938

Piatto Bravo

This suburb has been open since last summer and has a wood stove as the centerpiece. The chef Maria Amelia Baez Zeller uses this oven to prepare a variety of pizzas and calzones. We have eyes for the Argentinian pizza, which is topped with Pomodoro, Mozzarella, Churrasco and Chimichurri Aioli, and for the Costanza pizza, which uses crispy bacon, garlic and parsley on the same Pomodoro-Mozz basis.

Piatto Bravo: 2803 State Rd. 7, Wellington; 561-841-6983

Elisabetta

This lively restaurant, which opened on Downtown Delray’s main corridor in July, reflects the inspiration of chef Lisabet Summa, partner and culinary director of the Big Time Restaurant Group. For a slice that is both decadent and healthy, try the kale pizza topped with homemade stracciatella cheese.

• Elisabettas: 32 E. Atlantic Ave., Delray Beach; 561-560-6699

Anthony’s coal-fired pizza

This new location of the popular Anthony chain is barely two months old and should be small compared to its counterpart in Palm Beach Gardens. If you’re lucky, you can throw pizza dough in the open kitchen. Last night, a postal worker witnessed such a show when pizza makers tossed flat slices of dough against each other before they put on the crusts and burned in a 900-degree coal oven. Try the eggplant marino pizza, named after dolphin legend Dan Marino, a partner in Anthony’s chain. The cake is topped with thinly sliced ​​aubergines, fresh tomato sauce, grated Romano and fresh basil.

Anthony’s coal-fired pizza: 1900 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach; 561-473-2567

Stash House Market

This casual vegan restaurant was created in Northwood last summer. In addition to his Cheffy, well presented everything from Japanese dumplings takes over

Cuban style burgers, there is pizza. The dough is vegan and is made like the sauce itself. And the vegan mozzarella is made on site. The sum of the above points is a traditional cake that could not be more modern.

• Stash House Market: 430 Northwood Rd., West Palm Beach; 561-444-2360

_

