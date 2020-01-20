advertisement

America’s national parks offer free admission to anyone visiting today in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr.’s birthday.

advertisement

It is the first free day of the year and one of the five planned for 2020.

“National parks across the country provide inspiration to reflect on issues that resonated with Dr. King, including freedom, human rights, and social justice,” said David Vela, acting director of National Park Service in a press release. “We remember his life and legacy through programs and outreach that elevate his dream of inclusiveness for everyone.”

In addition to free admission, the National Park Service welcomes volunteers who do service projects in some of its parks. You can see it here.

Although some parks offer free entry every day, many do not.

Days without costs

January 20: Birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr.

April 18: First day of the National Park Week

August 25: National Park Service Anniversary

September 26: National Public Country Day

November 11: Veterans Day

If you are a frequent visitor to the National Parks of America, there is an annual pass for you. With the America the Beautiful Pass, you can walk into any national park and more than 2,000 federal recreational sites for $ 80. And if you are a senior, in the army, a disabled citizen, or families of fourth grade students, you can pass for free or with a discount.

. (TagsToTranslate) news

advertisement