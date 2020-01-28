advertisement

In a previous article, American Fall 2019 players from the Arizona Fall League were discussed that should be considered for fantasy teams.

Today, the focus is on National League players who have caught the attention of the old scout in the Fall League 2019.

The year in which the player is expected to advance to the Big League Club is estimated. Some players will be immediately useful in redraft leagues, while others justify considering dynasty / keeper.

The players are not listed in any particular order:

Joey Bart (C – SF)

Age: 23 (2020)

Bats: Right

6-3, 235

Bart will have Buster Posey’s huge shoes to fill in San Francisco. He is more than capable with skills on both sides of the ball. As a strong batsman with home run potential, he can be more successful with the long ball on the street than at home. Bart has a big arm and runners run the risk of stealing. An average hitter for the average, he has little to no speed. A brilliant view.

Alec Bohm (3B – PHI)

Age: 23 (2020)

Bats: Right

6-5, 225

Böhm has a large, strong body and is a legitimate batsman with good strength and excellent striking mechanics. He will run in runs with an advanced approach to the plate. Defense is the problem. He’ll likely have to switch to 1B because he’s slow, has a short range, and takes a lot of work to stay in third place. He is able to improve the defense. Dangerous batsman.

Miguel Amaya (C – CHC)

Age: 20 (2021)

Bats: Right

6-1, 185

Amaya is an average batsman and higher in defense than on offense. He shouldn’t be a high priority for fantasy purposes, but when he graduates, he’ll go bats. His racket seems to be getting tired, and he’s likely to get the club to deal with the pitching stick and ensure excellent defense. Make sure you don’t target him just because he plays for the cubs and sees bats. Capable but limited insult.

Andres Gimenez (SS – NYM)

Age: 21 (2020)

Bats: Left

6-0, 161

A 371 Fall League average impressed this old scout. He’s lost some of his prospects to other shortstops, but Gimenez has a full game. He’s got some pop in the bat, can get in touch, but he’s still chasing home runs. An excellent defensive shortstop, as soon as the Mets turn to him, he will play and line up. It would be a range, but an inexpensive option. Interesting.

Heliot Ramos (OF – SF)

Age: 20 (2021)

Bats: Right

6-0, 188

A shallow outside depth with the Giants gives Ramos a chance as he progresses. A strong body can lead to an increase in performance. He will have to rule in his desire to hit everything he sees and tear off the envelope from the ball. If he improves his record discipline, his chances of success improve. So far, this observer has not been so impressed. Strong and aggressive batsman.

Tyler Stephenson (C – CIN)

Age: 23 (2020)

Bats: Right

6-4, 225

Stephenson is tall, strong and slow and is still learning how to hit. Quality pitching will be a problem until it settles in and has experience. He is an excellent defensive catcher, but a promising hitter who is capable of starting in the hitter-friendly Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. That alone gets him talking. Former 1st ballot. Tire batsman.

Seth Beer (1B – ARZ)

Age: 23 (2021)

Bats: Left

6-3, 195

Beer is part of the trade that sent Zack Greinke to Houston and has the potential to rake in hitter-friendly Chase Field. He’s a bit of a challenge at first, but he’s a capable batsman for the average. Ball breaking might deceive him, but he makes sense as a low-round aviator or stash player. He has to be careful to measure his swing and not get too long, but he will make progress. Fascinating music for the future.

Nick Neidert (RHP – MIA)

Average fastball and curve ball have developed much better than average changes. Neidert was waiting for his chance with Marlin’s parents. He has excellent control, but he has to work to organize his repertoire. I’ve seen him fight with some in the Fall League, more than he showed. Worth a chance, but it may take a while. Knocking on the door.

Spencer Howard (RHP-PHI)

Howard is a capable novice and still has some command and control problems to solve. Throws an excellent fastball in the mid-90s and mixes in an above-average slider to complement this playing field. The repertoire includes average curve and change. Can hit high in the zone and must be careful not to get too much of the record at this pitch. Lively arm.

Jonathan India (3B – CIN)

Age: 23 (2022)

Bats: Right

6-0, 200

India entered the Fall League with high hopes from analysts regarding its advertised tools. India used to be the number 1 draft picker. Tools appeared when he met three Homer and the ability flashed. Sometimes he lost meeting mechanics who were enthusiastic. He seemed to be reaching for parking spaces. This will be a big year for him to prove that he has more. Hello, but be careful.

