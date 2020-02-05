advertisement

Galway’s tourist attraction awards continue as the city is included in the National Geographic Traveler’s annual cool list as one of 20 must-see destinations.

The publication said that Galway, the European Capital of Culture in 2020, felt “at the same time as a global cultural hub and an intimate after-party”.

In his mention in the Cool List, Galway was described as the “perfect city” of the European Capital of Culture with its location on the Wild Atlantic Way and a one-year event program that is to be synchronized with old Celtic festivals such as Bealtaine (May Day) and Samhain (Halloween).

National Geographic Traveler noted that the annual art, film, theater, and street events would also reflect the spirit of Galway 2020.

“It is Galway’s trick to effortlessly push the sensitivity of the big cities and college madness into the streets of the small towns,” the magazine stated.

It recommended to its readers that 2020 was the year “a little bit of Galway runs through the veins”.

Other cities in this year’s Cool List are Brisbane (Australia), Salt Lake City (USA), Lyon (France), Cairo (Egypt), Los Angeles (USA), Tel Aviv (Israel), Rio de Janeiro (Brazil) and Armenian capital Yerevan.

A number of regions have also been recommended, including Baja California in Mexico and Cumbria in Northern England and several countries including Wales, Vietnam, Puerto Rico, Panama, Namibia and Lebanon.

National Geographic Traveler editor Pat Riddell said this year’s Cool List offers plenty of inspiration near home.

“Thinking about how, where and why we choose to travel is an ethos that is now firmly anchored in public awareness. Exploring the world in this decade means doing it responsibly and purposefully: touring slowly, spending locally and showing support, ”said Riddell.

The National Geographic Traveler’s recommendation is Galway’s second major international recognition as a vacation destination for 2020.

Last October, Lonely Planet named Galway one of the world’s leading cities for travelers in 2020 in this year’s annual collection of the best travel destinations, trends, trips and experiences.

After Salzburg (Austria), Washington (USA) and Cairo, the Guide Galway took fourth place in its list.

Lonely Planet described Galway as “arguably the most exciting city in Ireland”, where “brightly painted pubs fill with live music” and “cafes offer front row seats where street musicians can perform”.

