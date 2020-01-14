advertisement

Melania Trump’s soccer outfit is likely to have higher heels than yours.

The First Lady was photographed with her typical high-heeled shoes on her way from the White House to New Orleans this afternoon for the National College Football Playoff Championship.

Melania Trump and President Donald Trump walk across the White House lawn on January 13.

CREDIT: Oliver Contreras / Shutterstock

Trump is bundled in a shiny Theodore Scanlan trench coat made of patent leather. The piece is sold on the brand’s website for $ 2,000. Black leather and trench coats were both fashionable in the 90s and were favored by “It” girls like Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss. The glossy finish of Trump’s fur, which looked metallic from a distance, offered a striking touch.

CREDIT: Oliver Contreras / Shutterstock

For shoes, the previous model chose sky-high boots that seemed to add about 5 cm to their 5-foot 11 frame. This time she reached for a pair of black boots with an almond tip, a narrow heel and a suede-like upper. The boots seemed to come from Prada, one of Trump’s clothing labels.

connected

Melania Trump in front of the White House on January 13th before traveling to New Orleans.

CREDIT: Susan Walsh / Shutterstock

A close-up of Melania Trump’s black boots.

CREDIT: Susan Walsh / Shutterstock

When it comes to shoes, Trump has two favorite styles: Manolo Blahnik BB and Christian Louboutin So Kate. Both are pointed pumps with high heels. In recent months, she has also been seen wearing shoes by Victoria Beckham, Gianvito Rossi and Zara.

This year’s College Football Playoffs National Championship matchup takes place between the Louisiana State Tigers and the Clemson Tigers. The game starts at 8 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN.

Scroll through the gallery to see Melania Trump’s shoe style for 2019.

