Manny Diaz and Mike Norvell hit the recruitment path hard and it paid off on the national day of signing

Most schools signed up for football recruitment classes in December, but some teams added new ones on Wednesday. At the end of the 2020 recruitment season, four ACC teams were in the top 25 recruitment rankings.

Clemson continued his dominance and finished third nationally. Miami finished 12th, North Carolina 19th and Florida State 20th, according to the 247Sports composite team ranking. Here’s a look at where each school ranks in the ACC after Wednesday, using the 247Sports composite player rankings.

1. Clemson. Dabo Swinney has the ACC under control, which doesn’t seem to be loosening. The Tigers are the only ACC team to hire a five-star recruit, and they selected five of them. Each of them is represented in the top 30 nationwide and occupies the top 3 in its position. The group is led by the country’s number 1, which is defensive against Bryan Bresee.

2. Miami. The only team at the conference with more four-star recruits is Clemson. Four of Miami’s potential customers are ranked in the top 150 nationwide, including two four-star running backs. Jaylan Knighton and Don Chaney Jr. Manny Diaz have also contracted 14 potential customers in the United States, two more than in Florida.

3. North Carolina. The future is bright for the Tar Heels under Mack Brown and quarterback Sam Howell. They want to build on that with nine four-star recruits led by Josh Downs, a top 100 recipient.

4. State of Florida. Mike Norvell put together a full class even though he got the job late in the recruitment season. The Seminoles have signed 24 players in the class, eight of whom are four-star candidates.

5. Georgia Tech. Jahmyr Gibbs leads a top 30 recruitment class for Georgia Tech. The Yellowjackets added four-star skill players to the class, including quarterback Jeff Simms.

6. NC state. The Wolfpack has had the worst season of all ACC teams in the past year and is being rebuilt with two top-class players who have the edge in the four-star receiver Porter Rooks and in the defensive duel against Davin Vann.

7. Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh’s class is highlighted as Dayon Hayes hits the local four-star defensive end. He is not an early participant, but one of two four-stars for the Panthers.

8. Louisville. The Cardinals didn’t sign anyone on Wednesday, but they signed 25 players in the early days. All of them are three-star recruits, but Scott Satterfield still has many needs highlighted by two junior college All-Americans.

9. Virginia. The Cavaliers are not in the top 50 national team and only have 14 commits, the lowest in the conference. Still, they are led by two four-star players, including the No. 1 player in Colorado who takes offensive against Andrew Gentry.

10. Syracuse. Syracuse has made some changes to its coaching staff, but Dino Babers has still put together a class of 22 players.

11. Awaken the forest. The demon deacons added more depth with eight players in the trenches, four in the offensive line and four in the defensive line.

12. Duke. The Blue Devils had their greatest success in recruiting in Tennessee, where four of their signatories come from.

13. Boston College. Boston College has launched talent on the offensive with three signers led by two four-star candidates.

14. Virginia Tech. Virginia Tech only hired one domestic recruit, but they ended up landing three from Georgia. Its class is highlighted by four receivers and four lines of defense.

