advertisement

Several Palm Beach County football players used National Signing Day to officially make their college decisions

RIVIERA BEACH – Aaron Adams of Suncoast stuck to his longstanding commitment, which he originally made in June and signed with the Army on Wednesday, National Signing Day.

“It was a family feeling,” said Adams. “The coaches were always in touch, they were always available for discussions, when I had questions or when I thought of Army, they had answers for me.”

advertisement

COMMITTED⚔️⚔️ #GOARMY # 2020KnightVison @CoachDDixon @CoachJeffMonken @ArmyWP_Football @TuckerWaugh @ coachclark76 @ABLichtenstein @larryblustein pic.twitter.com/Qx7OJDEAWq

– Aaron “Ace” Adams ♠ ♠ (@ aaronadams01) June 19, 2019

Although many players signed letters of intent on Wednesday, Adams signed another form as he attended a service academy.

“Because of the Academy, the army is not a school with a letter of intent,” said Adams. “You sign your intentions to go to school and will be accepted upon admission.”

Teammate Tyler Lewis joined Adams and signed his letter of intent to Stetson.

The outstanding offensive lineman selected the Hatters over several applicants, including Jacksonville University, St. Thomas University, West Florida and others.

Teo Richards also signed with St. Thomas University and Charles Phoenix with Graceland University, marking a day that players have dreamed of for years.

“We all came together and sometimes sat up and talked about it when we stayed in certain team camps,” said Adams. “We always dreamed of it and just so that this day is actually here, so that our wish can come true, it is something special for all of us.”

Seen celebrates several signatories

The Palm Beach Lakes Rams were fresh from the only unbeaten regular season in the county and hosted a signing ceremony with several players taking part.

While the Super 11 selection officially signed Vincent Starling and his teammate Jailen Holman at South Dakota during the early signing of the contract, they both used Wednesday to celebrate their signing with teammates, coaches and the family.

“I told them that they currently have the opportunity to turn South Dakota into Palm Beach Lakes,” said Palm Beach Lakes head coach Al Shipman. “Starling’s brother (Jakari Starling) is there too, so expect the two children to show up and play right away.

“You have the opportunity to play three former Palm Beach Lakes athletes on the same defensive at the same time.”

The two South Dakota players weren’t the only ones to focus on Wednesday.

OL Nevell Brown from Palm Beach Lakes turned to Alabama A & M #PBCPreps https://t.co/AYypcoXWT9

– Post on high schools (@pbphighschools) February 5, 2020

Nevell Brown, one of the best local offensive linemen attending the signing day, signed with Alabama A & M.

“The coaches spoke to me, not as if I were a soccer player, but as a young man,” Brown told Post about his decision. “I liked the environment, they talked about taking us to church, and I really liked that.”

Linebacker Conroy Cunningham also joins Bethune-Cookman, while defender Jeshon Ingraham honored his commitment to Tennessee State in late January. He is accompanied by Micaiah Joseph of Atlantic, an early signer, at college.

Antwoine Anderson also signed up to North Palm Beach Prep, a new prep school that included Boynton Beach’s former head coach, Derrick Crudup.

“Crudup is a local, he trained here, so I feel comfortable when he’s in contact with my children,” said Shipman. “In the situation of Antwoine, he missed his entire senior year, so he has the opportunity to re-adjust.”

Earliest signatory

A trio of signers, two from Seminole Ridge and one from Dywer, were among the first players in Palm Beach County to write a pen on paper on the day they signed their letters of intent.

Andre Fuller of Seminole Ridge signed with Arkansas Pine-Bluff and Logan Feuerbach with Dakota Wesleyan on Wednesday at 7:30 a.m.

Dwyers Christian Lee also made his decision in the morning when the Panthers’ star-defensive end was signed with Alabama State.

Park Vista, Forest Hill Couples officially make their decisions

Dylan Lacroix attends an Ivy League school.

Park Vista’s outstanding team announced its commitment to Dartmouth back in December and was largely involved in the early signing phase, although it had no official letter of intent to sign.

“Basically, the schools of the Ivy League stick to the so-called gentlemen’s word, so it is the first step when I commit myself to words,” said Lacroix in December.

It’s #SigningDay !! Congratulations to @ rieguy15 and @ DylanLacroix002 and all other PV athletes who signed today. We wish you all the best of luck in realizing your dreams at #NextLevel. #TogetherWeWill pic.twitter.com/ZBzxrre6wl

– Park Vista Football (@PVHS_Cobras) February 5, 2020

His decision and commitment were celebrated during the Cobra Signature Day celebrations on Wednesday.

Teammate and quarterback Riley Klaus, who was under contract at Lake Forest College, joined Lacroix.

Elsewhere in the county, Forest Hill had two soccer players under contract. Dom Barr signed his letter of intent at St. Thomas University while Shaun Tanner went to Keizer.

Pahokee, Glades Central players sign

Delonus Kabir, one of the best players available in Palm Beach County, made his college decision on Wednesday. Kabir, a former UCF member, has decided not to sign early and instead has signed with FAMU this morning.

James Davis of Glades Central signed his commitment to Alabama A&M while Octavious Bouie Jr. made his promise to East Tennessee State official.

Antonio Kelly signed with St. Thomas University and Tamarick Best, who signed with FIU in December, was also celebrated during the ceremony.

rdipentima@pbpost.com

advertisement