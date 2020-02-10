advertisement

National Conservative Party council should split forensic audit findings into $ 900,000 of outgoing leader Andrew Scheer’s spending, say some conservative MPs and one candidate for leadership, and they say it is essential for the party to improve the governance and transparency of the Fund Conservative after controversy over party subsidy for private schooling fees for Mr Scheer’s children, some said.

“People who are donors to the Conservative Fund have asked, ‘What happened to private school funding and the $ 900,000 spending under investigation? Was there adequate governance?'” Said bipartisan Conservative MP and leadership candidate Marilyn Gladu (Sarnia-). Lambton, Ont.) In an interview last week with The Hill Times, which spent more than two decades in the private sector before being elected as an MP in 2015.

“In the other associations and corporations I’ve been involved with, you’re able to see the balance sheet, you can see what money goes in and where they go. And I think that some kind of transparency is definitely going to help people trust that money is properly distributed and governed, “Ms Gladu said.

Following the last federal election, the Conservative Party confirmed that it had partially subsidized the costs of private schooling for four of Mr Scheer’s children. When the media reported on this, a number of conservatives expressed concern that the party headquarters was paying the leader’s children’s education fee. Dustin van Vugt, the party’s executive director at the time, defended the decision, saying in a statement, “all the right procedures were followed and signed by the right people.” However, he was fired from his position for allegedly making the deal without exchanging information with the directors of the Conservative Fund.

According to conservative sources, former Prime Minister Stephen Harper – who was one of the directors of the Conservative Fund at the time – was angry that the party office never shared salary information with him or other directors, and demanded that the executive director be fired. from work. However, a source told The Hill Times last month that information had been shared with the Conservative Fund. The source clarified that the party did not need to approve any spending from the fund under $ 25,000, and the amount of money in question was below the threshold. The source added that fund directors receive full information links to pass on, but directors are voluntary and may not have gone through all the information, though this particular piece of information was included in the links. The source, however, asked why Mr. Harper dealt with the tuition subsidy when he billed taxpayers and later the holiday for a makeup and hair stylist for himself during his time as party chairman.

The National Conservative Council ordered an internal audit of the party’s spending after Global News reported in December that the Opposition Leader’s office had submitted spending of about $ 900,000 to the party – about $ 700,000 more than the usual amount. The Conservative Party then told Global News that spending rose sharply due to political activities in the pre-election period before the election.

The Conservative Party’s communications office was not available last week to provide an update on audit status, or when the report will be completed.

The powerful seven-member Conservative fund is the party’s fundraising arm and oversees fundraising and spending. Fund directors include some of the most influential individuals in the party, including, until his resignation, Mr. Harper, and former Senator Irving Gerstein, who has been chairman of the fund since the merger of the PC and the Alliance, created the new Holiday Conservatory in 2003. All Conservative Fund meetings take place behind the scenes.

Ms Gladu said both party members and non-members had asked questions about Mr Scheer’s spending and the lack of transparency in the Conservative Fund’s internal work in conversations during her travels around the country.

Ms Gladu said the party is spending money raised by donors and should not have any issues sharing information with party members about how much money was raised and where they spent it. Ms Gladu said the party should make public the findings of the ongoing forensic audit.

“I am reaching out all over the country and have heard these comments from people who are members, people who are not even members. So it is obviously something that needs to be addressed, and I think the investigation that is going on will be OK. I look forward to the results of this, and discuss this at the policy congress in November, “Ms. Gladu.

She said it is important for the party to share the audit report with the membership to assure them that the parties’ handling of money is above board. If the party does not share the report, it may attack and may affect the party’s ability to raise funds in the future, Ms Gladu said.

“I would imagine there would be a lot of pressure to share because, you know, it’s a concern for people who are donating. And if you don’t address the concern letting them understand … what happened to really there, you know, it was all overboard, that’s the message that needs to be shared, “Ms Gladu said.

“They (party members and donors) need to have the confidence that the Conservative Fund is properly governed, and you know, things were done right.”

Conservative Party President Scott Lamb declined to comment for this article. The Conservative Party headquarters did not respond to requests for comment from The Hill Times.

Mr. Scheer (Regina-Qu’Appelle, Sask.) Has not provided any explanation as to his expenses since the debate first began in public. He only said in the media availability that it is “a matter of internal party”.

“I will simply say that these are internal party issues and I have nothing to add to that story,” Mr. Scheer told reporters after a parliamentary group retreat on Hill Hill on January 25th. When he was pressed again in the same scrum to offer any details on the issue, as the Conservative Party boasts of its claim to fiscal transparency and accountability, he said: “As I said, this is a party with many checks and balances between aspects of different party (and) is being treated that way. So, I have nothing to add to it. “

One Conservative MP who spoke with Mr Hill on a non-attribution basis said Mr Scheer owes his group to provide a clearer explanation of the costs of the controversy. The source said the leader has not been transparent since the controversy was initially made public, and that it is causing all sorts of rumors and speculation. The MP also said the national council should share the audit findings with the conservative group.

“Scheer owes his group to be upfront and honest about it,” the source said.

Two-year-old Conservative MP Kevin Waugh (Saskatoon-Grasswoods, Sask.) Agreed, in an interview with The Hill Times, that the party should do more work to improve the governance and transparency of the Conservative Fund. He also said this would be one of the main topics of discussion at the party’s policy congress in Québec in November.

“When we meet in the city of Québec in November, that will be a very hot topic,” Mr. Waugh. “Where’s the money? And how do we spend it? And it’s always been a contentious issue. There are only a few who seem to know where the money is going. And I would agree, most MPs would like more responsibility of this Conservative Fund. “

Mr Waugh said he was confident in the work of the national council and disagreed that the audit findings of Mr Spending Scheer should be made public. He said the most likely reason the OLO’s spending went up significantly was that last year was an election year, and Mr Scheer traveled across the country in preparation for the election.

“We do not have the advantage that the current government has before the elections to go coast to coast by coast with our message,” Mr. Waugh, who is also the chairman of the Saskatchewan Conservative group. “We needed Andrew, in this case, to get out before the writing went down. To me, that’s logical. Whatever the cost, you know, as a Member of the opposition and, you know, wanting to be the government in the 2019 elections. I’m very confident in the (council) national, those funds are there to prepare our leader for the elections, so I have had no problem with any of that. “

Ms Gladu, meanwhile, said the party’s requirements to enter the leadership contest – a $ 300,000 fee and 3,000 signatures from 30 shootings in seven provinces and territories – are very stringent, especially for female candidates. She said compared to the last leadership election, when the demand was $ 100,000 and 300 signatures, this time the conditions are difficult. She stressed that the last leadership elections lasted for more than a year and candidates had enough time to meet the requirements, but this contest is only six months old and that all conditions must be met by March 25, as the competition began on January.

Unlike the recent leadership election, which saw 14 candidates run, Ms Gladu said she understands the party only wants some serious candidates, but even if the entry fee would have been $ 200,000 with 1,000 signatures, it would to provide a smaller field of candidates running for the first party job. The Conservative Party will elect its new leader June 27 in Toronto, while the policy congress is set for November 12 in Quebec City.

“Of course, they aimed to reduce the field, so we do not have 14 candidates again,” Ms Gladu said. “But of course I think it’s harder for people who aren’t, let’s say, rich and well-connected, to raise that much money in this shorter time.”

Mr. Waugh disagreed. He argued that the winner of the leadership election would have to raise millions of dollars and increase the party’s base to prepare for the next election, and all potential candidates should be able to meet the threshold set by the party.

“The leader really wonders … when you become our leader, you have to raise $ 30m through the Conservative Fund to fund future elections, whenever they are,” Mr Waugh said. “So if you can’t raise $ 300,000, how are you going to raise the $ 30 million required for the party to move forward in the election?”

