Clean power

January 13, 2020 against John Farrell

Originally published on ilsr.org.

Updated quarterly

How do Community Solar Garden programs perform across the country?

For decades, the rooftop sunroof has allowed homeowners to generate their own renewable energy – making them less dependent on mains power and reducing their energy bills. However, sun roofs are not an option for many people. What about those who can’t afford it? Or people who rent their house? Only about half of the buildings have large enough roofs, are in the right direction and have sufficient sun for the production of solar energy.

Community solar goes further where traditional solar energy on the roof is not available.

Through community solar, individuals subscribe to a part of a nearby solar project and receive credits on their energy bill for the electricity produced. In this way, people without the financial resources for solar energy on their roofs and people who do not have suitable roofs can still benefit from the benefits of renewable energy. Local authorities and installers can go even further with the inclusion of bad credit subscribers or the use of local installers in the project.

Community solar can and is installed in places of worship, in brownfields and in parking places.

See this report from Vote Solar, MnSEIA and the Institute for Local Self-Reliance for more information about the benefits of community solar.

We report monthly about Minnesota’s community solar program in this blog post, but community solar also wins in other states. Community solar can take place in any state that shares two important market characteristics: virtual grid measurement and requirements for utility companies to connect distributed solar energy to the grid (interconnection rules). Community legislation for solar programs can contain both elements.

Sixteen states have adopted legislation that allows for communal sun gardens in the community, but only four have active programs with multiple installations. This item will be updated quarterly with the number of projects and megawatts of installed capacity in each state with a formal community program for solar energy that makes non-utility possible. Although national electrical cooperatives have built a significant amount of community solar, the programs do not allow non-utility companies and may differ from state-based programs that are structured to save customers.

Colorado

After a successful pilot program in 2010, Colorado finally saw an extensive community solar garden program in 2016. The program still has a capacity of 105 MW, a figure resulting from the settlement settlement of Xcel. The Colorado Solar Program has always had an objective of inclusiveness. Since the 2010 pilot, the program has a 5% carveout for low-income customers. Now, proponents hope that this percentage can be dramatically increased as the state continues to update the program.

At the end of 2018, the community solar energy program of Colorado met 51 completed projects with 51 total megawatt operational capacity.

Massachusetts

Although the Massachusetts Senate adopted a virtual net measurement invoice in 2008, it only started following community solar projects in 2014. Community solar programs are eligible for two Massachusetts Department of Energy Resources programs: RPS Solar Carve-out II and Solar Massachusetts Renewable Target (SLIM).

In the third quarter of 2019, the Massachusetts solar energy program hit 176 completed projects with 240 megawatts of operational capacity. The program grew this quarter with one project, with a capacity of five megawatts.

Minnesota

The Minnesota municipal solar energy program was launched in December 2014, with the first full megawatt of projects installed in January 2017. The program has since become the most successful in the country. The success of the Minnesota program can largely be attributed to the design, which sets no limits on the development of community projects for solar energy. It has also been carefully built to make solar energy cost-effective. According to ILSR analysis, the Xcel Energy program has saved millions of dollars.

In the third quarter of 2019, the Minnesota community solar program hit 230 completed projects with 613 total megawatts of operational capacity.

New York

In 2017, the New York Public Service Commission adopted the Value of Distributed Energy Resources (VDER) rate. Intended to replace net measurement, VDER credits distributed solar energy with a monetary value based on the many values ​​it gives the system, including avoided fuel costs and avoided future construction costs for power plants (for a deep dive, see our 2018 VDER coverage). Large utilities have supported VDER because, in some cases, the compensation percentage of VDER is much lower than the net measurement. Moreover, it has made community solar programs confusing for developers and customers. In 2018, community solar advocates tried to establish a moratorium on VDER, comparable to the Darth Vader of the community solar world. The Public Service Commission hopes that a 2019 update will improve the program and make way for more community solar.

In the third quarter of 2019, the New York community solar program hit 99 completed projects with 75 total megawatts of operational capacity.

Where is Community Solar Going?

Every program is constantly evolving. Several of the programs have had to release restrictions, increase individual project size limits and expand the overall size of the program. New programs would do well to incorporate these changes into their programs from the start.

To date, Minnesota has seen the most success with community solar. Massachusetts and Minnesota had nearly the same installed capacity in quarter three of 2017, 114 MW and 116 MW respectively, but the Massachusetts program has not been able to achieve the same growth rate as Minnesota. This is again because the Minnesota program has no ceilings and generates an economic payment for installations.

Colorado and Minnesota are operated by the same utility company. However, Xcel in Colorado (Colorado’s public service provider) has maintained serious program caps at Solar Rewards Community Gardens. The Colorado Public Utilities Commission has approved each program folder in a series of extensions. Despite Colorado legislation that approved one of the first Community solar bills in 2010, the program is struggling to grow within its limits.

Additional states

Hawaii, Illinois and Maryland all have budding community solar programs, but still have to see many interconnected projects. Return to this page for updates on these programs as they get started, in addition to the quarterly progress of the original four.

