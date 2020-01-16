advertisement

National coaches will see a significant increase in their monthly salary, with those identified as Class A coming from different sports and receiving an increase of $ 2,000 (slightly more than 100,000 pesetas) from the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC).

According to PSC Chairman Butch Ramirez, assistant coaches also receive a $ 1,500 (75,000 pesetas) raise. The PSC chief said they would rate the performance of all coaches under the agency’s payroll and classify each of them to determine the raise.

Head coaches usually fall into class A, while assistant coaches and trainers are classified into classes B and C.

advertisement

Class A coaches receive 60,000 pesos, Class B buses 40,000 pesos per month and Class C buses 35,000 pesos.

The coaches played a vital role in the success of the Filipino athletes. Their combined efforts have contributed significantly to the overall victory that the Philippines achieved at the 30th Games in Southeast Asia last month.

continue reading

LAST STORIES

MOST READ

Don’t miss the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to access The Philippine Daily Inquirer and more than 70 titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to news, download at 4 a.m. and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints or inquiries, contact us.

advertisement