advertisement

There are now 15, and there are no three for women. And while every ACC national winner stands alone, they have certain characteristics in common.

No, not against a certain statistical standard such as free throw percentage or average profit margin. Maybe 30 winning seasons or Hall of Fame trainers. Thirteen of the ACC’s 18 national champions were led by coaches who were considered the best of all time.

And that doesn’t include two active stars at work: Muffet McGraw, coach of the 2018 women’s champions from Notre Dame and winner of more than 800 games at school; and Tony Bennett from UVa, who is widely regarded as a candidate for possible entry into the Hall of Fame before his Cavaliers won the men’s title in 2019.

advertisement

A feature that many of the master coaches shared was a team that rarely stalled after reaching the top of the mountain. Only three of the 18 champions finished third a year later at ACC. Five out of 17 suffered double-digit losses this season after winning all.

And only one repeated itself as national champion: Herzog 1992.

All of this creates an interesting subplot when the season ends and Virginia tries to recover from her January struggles.

The Cavaliers lost four out of five games between January 5 and January 20, a total of as many defeats as in the last two years combined (6). The victories of the suddenly vulnerable Cavs on this route went to Georgia Tech and Wake Forest (in overtime).

With forecasters insisting that the prospects for NCAA’s entry into the ACC are unusually slim, given the conference’s temporary mediocrity, Virginia could still provide an argument for entering the tournament. Ten games later, the Cavs face seven other teams with ACC records between 6-4 and 4-6, which together occupy fourth to eleventh place.

UVa had 14 wins on February 4, making it fourth best in the league, with the least losses.

Since several participants from the same conference were allowed to participate in the NCAAs in 1975, only two ACC national champions could not participate in tournaments the year after their overall victory – NC State in 1984 and UNC in 2010. We will see shortly if Virginia is third ,

ADDITION

National champions from ACC year after winning the crown

(W indicates the women’s team)

year

champion

recording

Year after

ACC Finish

Trainer

1957

North Carolina

32-0

19-7

2 (tie)

Frank McGuire

1974

NC State

30-1

22-6

2 (tie)

Norm Sloan

1982

North Carolina

32-2

28-8

1

Dean Smith

1983

NC State

26-10

19-14

7

Jim Valvano

1991

duke

32-7

32-2

1

Mike Krzyzewski

1992

duke

34-2

24-8

3 (tie)

Mike Krzyzewski

1993

North Carolina

34-4

28-7

2

Dean Smith

1994

North Carolina W

33-2

30-5

2

Sylvia Hatchell

2001

duke

35-4

31-4

2

Mike Krzyzewski

2002

Maryland

32-4

21-10

2

Gary Williams

2005

North Carolina

33-2

23-8

2

Roy Williams

2006

Maryland W

34-4

26-6

3

Brenda Frese

2009

North Carolina

34-4

20-17

9 (tie)

Roy Williams

2010

duke

35-5

32-5

2

Mike Krzyzewski

2015

duke

35-4

25-11

5 (tie)

Mike Krzyzewski

2017

North Carolina

33-7

26-11

3

Roy Williams

2018

Notre Dame W

34-3

35-4

1 (tie)

Muffet McGraw

2019

Virginia

35-3

TBD

TBD

Tony Bennett

advertisement