Liz Balmaseda @LizBalmaseda

Monday

December 30, 2019 at 6:01 am

Today is the day to feed your crispy, salty, swine whims.

Before our best resolutions for the new year come into force, we have another chance to pamper ourselves. And I don’t mean New Years cocktail. I mean the National Bacon Day that is today.

For reasons overshadowed by the visions of a crispy smoked pork belly, the demigods of bacon declared December 30th the National Bacon Day. We remember some of our favorite dishes with bacon, such as:

• The Texas Twinkies at the Okeechobee Prime Barbecue Pop-up by Okeechobee Steakhouse. These are jalapeos wrapped in bacon, filled with smoked beef brisket and cream cheese and slowly and quietly smoked. The pop-up window opens every Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1959 Wabasso Dr. in West Palm.

• The allspice and cheese crostini with bacon jam in the Trophy Room in Wellington. Chef Jimmy Strine adds a sprig or two of mustard green to brighten it up, but who are we kidding? It’s bacon jam on allspice cheese.

• The Dixie Signature Burger at the Dixie Grill and Brewery in West Palm. It puts thickly sliced ​​bacon on half a pound of burger patties, but that’s just the beginning of the decadent toppings. A fried egg and melted beer cheese are also added.

• The Signature Bloody Mary in the seafood bar at The Breakers in Palm Beach. It contains not only a bacon mixer, but also vodka enriched with bacon.

• The Dirty South Burger in the Batch New Southern Kitchen on Clematis Street in downtown West Palm. The brisket patty, wrapped in smoked cheddar cheese and Gouda sauce, is topped with candied bacon. A pinch of frito dust completes the picture and says: “Wait, there is more!”

_

