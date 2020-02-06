advertisement

The Honorable Kyambadde (R) with Minister of State for Industry, the Honorable Michael Werikhe, appearing before the Trade Committee on Wednesday (PHOTO / courtesy).

KAMPALA – Uganda will save money on the accreditation of goods, services and facilities supplied in the country as well as exported, with the creation of the Uganda National Accreditation Services (UGANAS).

UGANAS is provided for in the 2018 law on accreditation for conformity assessment, which is currently before the Chamber of Commerce.

advertisement

The Minister of Commerce, the Hon. Amelia Kyambadde during her appearance before the committee chaired by the Hon. Robert Kasule Sebunya said Wednesday that the passage of the bill would, among other things, strengthen bilateral and multilateral trade agreements.

“We do not have a regulatory and accreditation body in Uganda, but with the creation of UGANAS, there will be good governance based on risk assessments to improve objective decisions, as well as fair markets for our products, “said Kyambadde.

She added that the proposed accreditation body will act as a flexible infrastructure to attract foreign direct investment, invest in export processing zones or free zones to increase exports of manufactured goods and tax revenue.

Kyambadde told the committee that the country’s conformity assessment service providers are currently seeking accreditation from external accreditation bodies outside Uganda, hampering private sector investment in infrastructure. quality.

“The accreditation fees for the South African companies SANAS and SADCAS total up to US $ 11,000. This cost can be reduced by around 20 to 30% when supplied by UGANAS. Ugandans will build their capacity in accreditation services, ”said Kyambadde.

Committee members expressed concern about the operating capacity of the proposed accreditation body, citing the composition of experts in the field to implement effective accreditation.

“One of the concerns is about expatriates, because Ugandans usually don’t get opportunities, but the law clearly states that you can only bring expatriates if you don’t have the capacity as a country,” said the Hon. Monicah Amoding (NRM, Municipality of Kumi).

Kajara County Member of Parliament, Hon. Michael Timuzigu wondered about the feasibility of the certificate of financial implications of the bill valued at 1.5 billion shs, which he observed that he could not successfully manage the new body (UGANAS) with its different structures or offices.

“This bill creates an institution that will treat other clients from East Africa and beyond. Such a large organization will have a good number of employees and other structures, so the financial involvement certificate must be carefully considered before the bill gets back to the House, “said Timuzigu.

As examined by the Minister of Finance, the implementation of the bill will bring in approximately 1.6 billion shs over a four-year period, thanks to accreditation, evaluation and subscription fees and training.

Minister Kyambadde told the Committee that Ugandan nationals will be trained in compliance and accreditation to manage the Uganda National Accreditation Services once it is in place.

The main objective of the bill is to set up a national accreditation system to carry out accreditation in terms of conformity assessment and equipment calibration for government and private sector service providers, including medical services, and to promote accreditation as a means to facilitate international trade and improve economic performance and transformation.

comments

advertisement